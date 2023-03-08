Lengthy waitlist for rooftop snow removal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The demands on one Anchorage roofer this winter stand apart from all his time in the business.

“I’ve been in the business for 28 years and this is definitely the worst one I’ve seen,” said Brent Eaton, the CEO of E/P Roofing.

Eaton’s team has responded to hundreds of buildings, both residential and commercial, that have been needing their roofs to be cleared of snow.

“It’s starting to melt obviously but I think we are still going to doing this for a short time to come anyway,” Eaton said.

Currently, he said, his entire crew is focused on shoveling off the tons of snow that have accumulated on top of buildings. Eaton said his team is fairly caught up clearing rooftops of commercial properties but that residential properties are still facing weeks-long wait times.

Numerous record-breaking snowfalls have people wondering, “Is my roof going to collapse?” Eaton said.

Eaton says as long as the roofs are in good condition, business owners should not be concerned.

“I think the roofs that have collapsed in Anchorage have had something wrong with it, so it wasn’t just the weight of the snow — the weight of the snow did it— but they were faulty in my opinion,” Eaton said.

“You know you definitely want to inspect and see if you see any signs of cracking or movement or sagging, then you definitely want to do something about it,” he added.

Eaton says if property owners are concerned about their roof, they should then contact someone to clear it.

“Well, if you’re worried about the weight for some reason, obviously get it off,” he said. “Or, if you have some reason to believe that you should get it off, you should get it off.”

Until then, Eaton said, it is okay to keep snow on roofs.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.