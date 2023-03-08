Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday.
By Kassidy Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:15 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNETT, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, following a car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday. He was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Arnett, WVVA reports.

According to a police release, Graybeal left the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash, 30-year-old Sara Pettry, had three children with her in the car. She and her 3-year-old daughter died due to their injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for treatment.

A police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.

Graybeal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries police believe he might have sustained from the crash but is now being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of lawmakers from both parties supported and introduced the amendment on March 6.
Proposal could restructure Permanent Fund
A sign greets mushers as they arrive in the village of Nikolai located on the Lower Kuskokwim...
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Anchorage Police report that one man has died in a motor vehicle incident on Minnesota Drive.
Fatal collision closes Minnesota Drive at Hillcrest
Rooms at the Golden Lion look move-in ready, including the linens that were left on the bed.
Golden Lion Hotel renovations nearing completion
Crystal and Nicholas Gundersen said their “I Do’s” and shared a memorable kiss while teams of...
Palmer couple tie the knot on Iditarod Trail

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he supports the blocking of the D.C. crime bill.
Schumer voices support for resolution on DC crime bill
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
McConnell calls out Democrats on DC crime bill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in...
Biden upends politics, precedent in pivot on DC crime law
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
World marks Women’s Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
The DC City Council Chairman says he is pulling the controversial bill.
DC Council withdraws criminal code bill