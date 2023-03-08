Mild with melting during sunny March days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upper-level steering winds, often referred to as the jet stream, is riding well north as part of a blocking pattern. This pattern forces low-pressure systems, or winter storms, over the Aleutian Chain and into the west coast. The blocker is a strong ridge of high pressure over the Gulf of Alaska. This pattern has also brought some of the coldest temperatures to Southeast Alaska.

Blizzard warnings for the Bering Strait will go through the night, ending Wednesday morning. Winds will gust to 50 mph and there’s snow mixing with light freezing rain at times.

After the snow and winds die down Wednesday, most areas in the western part of the state will see improving conditions. Snow will taper off in Nome.

The next area to brace for snow and high winds is along the eastern Beaufort Sea coast and the Brooks Range. Snow and winds will prompt Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for up to 7 inches of snow and winds gusting 45 to 60 mph.

Most of the Southcentral region will see mild temperatures and increasing clouds. The clouds are transient, moving through on Wednesday without delivering snow. Highs will be above freezing in many spots, more melting to expect as a result.

Hot spot was Seward with 52 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Gulkana with 5 below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.