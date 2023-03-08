Over $4.7M of alcohol tax funds could be used to fund emergency shelter costs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A resolution was before the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night that would appropriate $4.7 million of alcohol tax funds to cover emergency shelter costs.

The municipality put forth ordinance AR 2023-43 in February, which was to cover costs incurred by the Anchorage Health Department. The department would draft contracts with three different operators to complete the shelter and maintain it.

“The issue of housing and homelessness is top of mind lately and I want to address the positive accomplishments we’ve made as a community in this area,” Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The ordinance includes using alcohol taxes for emergency cold weather shelter costs through April 30. The resolution was amended and ended up passing 9-0.

It also means that the Sullivan Arena will be open until the end of April.

“It’s still cold for folks to stay outside overnight, so we need these emergency operations to continue throughout the end of April, and this appropriation will allow us to do that,” Midtown representative Felix Rivera said.

Currently, the appropriated amount of alcohol tax proceeds is more than $4,750,000, which would go directly toward funding emergency shelter costs.

Mayor Dave Bronson supports the ordinance and says he wants to ensure the health department stays functional and that those experiencing homelessness have a place to seek shelter throughout the end of winter.

“Right now we have an untenable situation at the health department where general operating funds are being used to cover emergency sheltering operations,” Bronson said. “If this appropriation is not passed, the health department will face a drastic impact on services, staffing, and morale.”

Bronson later reiterated his administration’s support for the resolution with a statement.

“The $4.7 million of alcohol tax dollars being requested are intended to backfill money AHD has spent out of its general operating budget, and cover emergency sheltering operations through the end of April,” the statement read. “Currently, AHD is using general funds to pay for emergency sheltering operations. Without passage of this resolution, AHD will run out of funds to hire staff, pay for contracts, and provide basic healthcare services. Currently, AHD is using general funds to pay for emergency sheltering operations. The Mayor hopes the Assembly approves the resolution tonight.”

The money from the ordinance will maintain services at Covenant House, Alex Hotel and Suites, Sullivan Arena, and the Aviator Hotel.

Rivera says the Assembly and Bronson administration are still working on a plan for after April.

“Now we need to work with our community partners, work with the administration, and figure out what we’re going to do,” Rivera said. “Figure out if we’re going to keep using the Sullivan, (and) if we are, at what level, or are we going to shut it down on April 30. You know there’s a lot of policy decisions for us to consider that are going to have real world impacts on the people staying there.”

