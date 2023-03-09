Disney parks’ fan-favorite Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic...
The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney fans know there’s nothing better than enjoying an ice-cold sweet treat during a hot day at the parks.

But soon, you won’t have to wait for your next visit to Disney, because the famous Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores.

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.

Dole has announced that Dole Whip will soon be sold in stores nationwide.

The dairy-free frozen treat will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango and strawberry.

Look for it in your local freezer aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon,...
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass
Mille Porsild arrives to the Nikolai checkpoint in Iditarod 51 on March 7, 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Crystal and Nicholas Gundersen said their “I Do’s” and shared a memorable kiss while teams of...
Palmer couple tie the knot on Iditarod Trail
The city is expanding its warning for commercial building owners to remove ice and snow from...
Anchorage officials expand warning to remove snow for commercial building owners
Trailside open house
Relocated Abbott Loop Elementary families get first look at Trailside

Latest News

A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge,...
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing
March 9 morning Iditarod update
March 9 morning Iditarod update
Mille Porsild arrives to the Nikolai checkpoint in Iditarod 51 on March 7, 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog