Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill

Average card holder has $5,500 in debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt reached a record high of $986 billion at the end of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

While making the minimum payment can be tempting, particularly if you’re on a tight budget, Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman said that will only lengthen the amount of time it will take to get out of debt.

“The typical formula, there is just 1% of the balance plus interest, and that’s not nearly enough,” Rossman explained. “You have the average credit card debt, which is about $5,500, according to TransUnion. If you only make minimum payments at the average interest rate, you’ll be in debt for about 17 years and you’ll pay about $7500 in interest.”

Rossman had several tips to tackle significant credit card debt:

  • Pay as much as you can above the minimum amount due
  • Consider transferring debt from high interest rate cards to a lower or zero rate promotional card
  • Research non-profit credit counseling agencies like Money Management International, which can help you create a debt management plan
  • For those with good credit, low-rate personal loans can offer rates as low as 7% over the life of the loan
  • Most importantly: do something. Any action to attack your debt is a move in the right direction.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has guides on managing debt, consolidating credit card debt, and finding a credit counselor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon,...
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass
Mille Porsild arrives to the Nikolai checkpoint in Iditarod 51 on March 7, 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Crystal and Nicholas Gundersen said their “I Do’s” and shared a memorable kiss while teams of...
Palmer couple tie the knot on Iditarod Trail
The city is expanding its warning for commercial building owners to remove ice and snow from...
Anchorage officials expand warning to remove snow for commercial building owners
One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex in a Mountain View...
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire

Latest News

A routine traffic stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a South Carolina woman.
Traffic stop leads to lifesaving brain surgery for woman
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
A restaurant in West Virginia has new mechanical workers to help with the dishes.
'They're awesome': Golden Corral restaurant has two robotic workers
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
FILE - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S....
Former Ohio House speaker convicted in $60M bribery scheme