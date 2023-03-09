Governor’s parental rights bill draws strong reactions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially introduced an education bill to the Alaska Legislature Wednesday that he said would give parents the rights they deserve when it comes to their children in school.

And the bill is already drawing strong reactions, from those who see it as a critical step towards expanding parental rights to others who say the bill targets LGBTQ and transgender students.

Among other things, the bill would require written permission from parents before teachers could call students a different name or use different gender pronouns than the ones they were born with. Parents could sue if schools don’t comply.

Andrew Satterfield, President of the group Alaska Parents’ Rights in Education, says he supports the governor’s bill including that provision.

“When a child decides to change their name or their pronoun, parents don’t get to have that conversation with their children,” said Satterfield. “Which is really stealing this wonderful opportunity for parents to walk with their children in this journey. So it’s less that we are against anything, it’s more that we want to see parents be a part of this conversation. "

Jim Minnery with the Alaska Family Council said the group could not be more supportive of the governor’s bill.

“Parents are fed up and this is a wonderful first step to recapture schools from woke nonsense,” Minnery wrote in an emailed statement.

But groups like Planned Parenthood have concerns about many aspects of the bill. This includes a section that says schools can’t selectively withhold information regarding a child’s physical, medical or mental health if a parent requests it unless doing so could result in child abuse or neglect.

Planned Parenthood spokesperson Rose O’Hara-Jolley said there are times when many children, particularly LGBTQ students, may need an adult besides their parents to confide in.

“We want every kid to be in a safe and welcoming and warm home, you know, but that’s just not the reality of growing up for every single student,” O’Hara-Jolley said. “And that’s why we have school systems and teachers and trusted adults and therapists to make sure that there are safe spaces for every child.”

Democratic Senator Loki Tobin said the bill isn’t focused on the right priorities. Tobin is head of the Senate Education Committee.

“Instead of having the continued conversation about how we need to put resources into the classroom and resources into our school system, we are again putting all this attention on a group of young people who are already very, very vulnerable,” she said. “And we are continuing to use them in a way that is just untenable to me.”

Loki said if the bill reaches her committee, she has no intention of giving it a hearing.

