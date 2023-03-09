Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is coming to a Walmart near you

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice...
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.(Van Leeuwen x Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ranch lovers can get their hands on a new treat that is said to pair perfectly with chips or other salty snacks.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.

According to a news release, the ice cream boasts the savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, french fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

The Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is one of seven new spring flavors from Van Leeuwen. The other limited-edition flavors include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

The flavors will sell for $4.98 per pint and will be available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon,...
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass
Mille Porsild arrives to the Nikolai checkpoint in Iditarod 51 on March 7, 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex in a Mountain View...
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire
Crystal and Nicholas Gundersen said their “I Do’s” and shared a memorable kiss while teams of...
Palmer couple tie the knot on Iditarod Trail
The city is expanding its warning for commercial building owners to remove ice and snow from...
Anchorage officials expand warning to remove snow for commercial building owners

Latest News

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses community members and local and state law...
Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA pleads not guilty
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas got involved, sending a letter to the Spring Branch...
High school female athlete scolded for wearing sports bra while boys practiced shirtless, ACLU says