Clinic receives award for military mental health education

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic on Tuesday was awarded the 2022 Preceptor of the Year Award by Duke University.

They were awarded the “site of the year” honor for the internship opportunities that they provide Duke students.

“They’re not only getting to see active duty individuals and reservists — they are getting to see families, they are getting to see children,” said Mary Beth Goodman, the clinic director.

Internship students gain a heightened focus on military mental health, across all branches and ranks, in addition to gaining an understanding of a small, specific niche and the needs they have.

“We need individuals who are providing services to be culturally competent in the arena’s that these families and these service members and these retirees go through,” Goodman said.

Goodman said receiving the award allows them to keep developing the program and gain more interns down the road.

“This partnership with Duke and this award means that we are able to sustain a program that brings more services to the state of Alaska’s military and veteran population,” Goodman said. “We’re also gaining some great resources and staff for the people who serve this community.”

Two former interns, Goodman said, will be joining their staff.

