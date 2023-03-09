For Jason Mackey, a return to the Iditarod with mother and brother

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long road to this year’s starting chute is just the beginning for Jason Mackey.

For longtime Iditarod fans, the familiar face returns for the 51st running of the Last Great Race on Earth; the nearly thousand-mile trek to Nome marks more than five years into Mackey’s journey of recovery.

“That’s all I’ve ever known, literally, is the Iditarod, and dogs,” Mackey said Wednesday.

The Iditarod veteran comes from a long line of legendary mushers. His brother, Lance, is the race’s only four-peat champion, winning four straight Iditarods from 2007 to 2010.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot this whole trip, actually,” Mackey said of his brother, who passed in September of 2022. Along with some of Lance’s ashes, Mackey has his mother with him as well.

“I’ve got some of my mom with me,” he said, “but that one’s going to be hard.”

The Mackey family has more than a lifetime of Iditarod memories between them. Dick Mackey won the race in 1978. His son, Rick Mackey, would go on to be the first legacy winner with a title in 1983.

Another brother, Lance, continued the family tradition in the early 2000′s.

“Coming into here,” Mackey said through sniffles, “it’s tough. I had a really good run over the top of Rainy Pass the other night, left some of my brother up there. It was really a cool moment.”

The late Lance Mackey battled and beat cancer multiple times. He died in September of 2022.

“It was super important for me to get my sh*t together for myself, but also for the people who – and you, you forget how many people really love you, you know?” he said. “And I, I know, but it just reconfirmed when I left the start line.

“The support that I have, the support my brother has and had,” he added, “is wonderful. It really is.”

Two of Jason Mackey’s biggest fans are now quiet supporters, with all three still sharing moments together as a family.

Saying goodbye to his mom, however, is something else.

“I’ve thought about it a few times,” Mackey said of spreading his mom’s ashes along the trail. “I’ll just leave her in there; she’s along for the ride. I don’t know if I can let her go at all…”

Led by a new generation, the Mackeys are headed to Nome.

For the brother of the nicknamed Comeback Kid, Iditarod 51 is another chance to celebrate together, and feed the legacy of the Mackey family.

“I’ll put some of (Lance) under the Arch with me when I get there,” Mackey said.

Mackey declared his 24-hour rest in McGrath on Wednesday.

