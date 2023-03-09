March holds spring promise — and winter reality

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warm air under a ridge of high pressure is bringing a spring-like feel to parts of the state. It rose to 31 degrees in Utqiagvik today, tying the daily record high from 2021.

But do not be fooled by March — it will still toss in plenty of winter in before bowing out to April.

Blizzard warnings are up for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast. Winds gusting to 60 mph and snowfall of 2 to 4 inches will create very difficult travel conditions, even short distances.

Winter Weather Advisories extend from the central Interior and north to the Arctic coast. Snowfall of up to 7 inches and winds gusting 45 mph are anticipated as the storm moves east.

Most of the Southcentral region will see mild temperatures sunshine. Daytime highs will lead to melting. Overnight lows below freezing will lead to slippery roads and highways in the late night and early hours.

Hot spot was Seldovia with 50 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Tin City with 8 degrees below zero.

