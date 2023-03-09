One dead in Bragaw apartment fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex at 400 North Bragaw Street on Wednesday night.

According to the Anchorage Fire Department, 13 units responded to reports of a structure fire at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at the apartment complex, they found a single apartment unit “fully involved in a fire and commenced extinguishment operations.”

“Unfortunately, at this time, there was one fire fatality this evening, and the fire investigator is looking into the cause,” Captain Fred Kilheffer said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

