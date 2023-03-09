Police charge suspects in Fairbanks double homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two suspects in a Fairbanks double homicide have been arrested and charged in the deaths of two people at a residence on Brooks Court in August 2022.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Fairbanks Police Department reported that Kapri Willis, 20, and Joshua Bell, 20, have been charged in connection to the killings of Ricardo Duperior, 29, and Rachel Wright, 28, in August of 2022.

The monthslong investigation included key recorded conversations with Bell and another individual, and Bell and a detective posing as a hitman.

“Sometimes the public doesn’t always get to see or know the work we are doing behind the scenes, but I assure you that it’s getting done,” FPD Chief Ron Dupee said in the press release.

“This case is a prime example of the tireless effort that our officers and detectives put forth to bring justice to victims and their families. We don’t want to just make arrests, we want to build strong cases, and that’s exactly what our detectives did for the two victims in this case,” Dupree said in the release.

In the first call, Bell made incriminating statements about the killings. According to Fairbanks police, Bell confessed that he and Willis were behind the killings and “provided a detailed account of the events leading up to, during, and after the murders.”

In the second recorded conversation in late February, Bell offered $10,000 to a detective posing as a hitman to kill Willis and for it to be staged as a suicide.

“Bell wanted the suicide note to say that he (Bell) had nothing to do with the murders and that Willis had set him up,” the press release stated.

FPD arrested Willis on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. Bell, who was already in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and solicitation of first-degree murder.

