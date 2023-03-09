Police charge suspects in Fairbanks double homicide

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two suspects in a Fairbanks double homicide have been arrested and charged in the deaths of two people at a residence on Brooks Court in August 2022.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Fairbanks Police Department reported that Kapri Willis, 20, and Joshua Bell, 20, have been charged in connection to the killings of Ricardo Duperior, 29, and Rachel Wright, 28, in August of 2022.

The monthslong investigation included key recorded conversations with Bell and another individual, and Bell and a detective posing as a hitman.

Previous: 2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified

“Sometimes the public doesn’t always get to see or know the work we are doing behind the scenes, but I assure you that it’s getting done,” FPD Chief Ron Dupee said in the press release.

“This case is a prime example of the tireless effort that our officers and detectives put forth to bring justice to victims and their families. We don’t want to just make arrests, we want to build strong cases, and that’s exactly what our detectives did for the two victims in this case,” Dupree said in the release.

In the first call, Bell made incriminating statements about the killings. According to Fairbanks police, Bell confessed that he and Willis were behind the killings and “provided a detailed account of the events leading up to, during, and after the murders.”

In the second recorded conversation in late February, Bell offered $10,000 to a detective posing as a hitman to kill Willis and for it to be staged as a suicide.

“Bell wanted the suicide note to say that he (Bell) had nothing to do with the murders and that Willis had set him up,” the press release stated.

FPD arrested Willis on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. Bell, who was already in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and solicitation of first-degree murder.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon,...
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass
Mille Porsild arrives to the Nikolai checkpoint in Iditarod 51 on March 7, 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
A group of lawmakers from both parties supported and introduced the amendment on March 6.
Proposal could restructure Permanent Fund
Crystal and Nicholas Gundersen said their “I Do’s” and shared a memorable kiss while teams of...
Palmer couple tie the knot on Iditarod Trail
Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a press conference announcing education bills
New education bills unveiled by Gov. Dunleavy

Latest News

Mille Porsild arrives to the Nikolai checkpoint in Iditarod 51 on March 7, 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
South African musher Gerhardt Thiart gets philosophical on the Iditarod Trail
South African musher Gerhardt Thiart gets philosophical on the Iditarod Trail
Flying over Kotzebue and the last sunset of 2019 (Trent Meyer)
Kotzebue issues disaster declaration due to winter storm effects
Eddie Burke Jr. on Iditarod 51
Eddie Burke Jr. looking strong as Rookie of Year contender