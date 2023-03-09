Sunshine remains, but winds increase into Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What little clouds we have seen in Southcentral Alaska have exited to the east, with the return to sunnier and warmer conditions today.

The only exception will be far northeastern parts of Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin. As a result of this, some very light flurry activity is possible, with higher elevations of the Copper River Basin seeing some light accumulation.

Temperatures this morning for all are sitting on the warmer side, with some locations already hovering near or above freezing. More sunshine and the ridge of high pressure that has been with us all week will pave the way for another beautiful afternoon. We’ll see highs once again climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, with some winds expected for parts of the region. Coastal regions of Southcentral will see sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph, with some of the highest gusts confined to Prince William Sound.

Starting tonight into Friday, winds for all will begin to increase. An upper-level disturbance will dive south into Southcentral and interact with a ridge to our west. This will lead to very windy conditions across Southcentral, with a high wind watch already being issued for Valdez and Thompson Pass. Anchorage will also see winds gusting upwards of 35 mph across West Anchorage, while winds will increase along the Glenn Highway into the Matanuska and Susitna valleys. It’s here in the Valley where winds could easily gust upwards of 60 mph. Even though temperatures through the day will still be on the warmer side, the windy conditions will keep wind chills in the 20s for most of Friday.

Beyond Friday, sunshine reigns supreme across the region, with temperatures falling back into the 20s for highs.

Have a wonderful and happy Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.