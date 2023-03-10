Ferry cuts leaves Yakutat without ferry services

Alaskans can expect to be seeing fewer ferry boats on the waters this year.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAKUTAT, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Marine Highway System announced last week they will be cutting down on ferry services for the summer, with the community of Yakutat seeing no services at all, effective Monday.

The cuts this year include only having one mainliner running through the Southeast. The M/V Columbia will be the only one in the region, with the other mainliner from the region, the M/V Kennicott, sitting out for the season due to staffing. Along with Yakutat’s lack of service, there will be reduced services to Southeast and Prince William Sound.

Sam Dapcevich, a public information officer with the Department of Transportation, said they have struggled to keep folks on the job, listing burnout and other job opportunities as all factors.

“We’ve had some struggles, challenges hiring skilled crew that would allow us to run both the Columbia and Kennicott at the same time,” Dapcevich said.

“(The change) eliminates our cross-gulf voyages where you would be able to go say from Bellingham to Juneau and then across the gulf to Whittier,” Dapcevich said.

Yakutat City Manager Jon Erickson said the lack of ferry service this summer, “really puts everyone in a bind.”

Erickson said the changes will impact both their local economy and many local’s lifestyles. Locals, Erickson said, depend on the ferries to travel to larger hubs to access general services that Yakutat does not offer.

“We do not have any basic services here. We don’t have a service station in town. We don’t have an auto body shop in town,” Erickson said. “We don’t have any kind of just general services that you would use.”

Additionally, Erickson said, the city would likely see a hit to its tourism business. When ferries are running, Erickson said, they have two to two ferries arrive each month.

“In Yakutat, we have almost 300 beds in town. And, so, if the beds aren’t full that’s going to really hurt us,” Erickson said.

The DOT said they are looking at ways to provide supplemental services to Yakutat.

