Homicide, arson investigation underway in Hooper Bay

By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOOPER BAY, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect is in custody after a Hooper Bay man died from his injuries in a house fire that triggered an arson investigation, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Grant Hill, 19, of Hooper Bay, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers learned of a fire at a Hooper Bay home.

Troopers said 43-year-old Victor Smith was rescued from the home and taken to the Hooper Bay clinic, where he died from injuries sustained in the fire.

An investigation revealed Hill started the fire, according to troopers.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Western Alaska Major Crimes Unit and Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting in the investigation.

Smith’s body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

There is no word on what led up to Hill allegedly starting the fire.

