Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex in a Mountain View...
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Governor Dunleavy has introduced a bill that would give parents more rights over their child in...
Governor’s parental rights bill draws strong reactions
A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
Roof collapses pressure engineers to get handle on structural flaws
Mishka, a dog in Palmer, died from amphetamines
Palmer dog dies from ingesting amphetamines

Latest News

FILE - An entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md., is seen Jan. 9, 2014....
Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, revealing the hot economy still isn't cooling...
US economy added 311K jobs in February
A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time.
‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time