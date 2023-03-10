Municipal candidates Q&A: Why they’re running, revitalizing Anchorage, helping the homeless and more

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are 17 candidates for Anchorage Assembly seats and four candidates for Anchorage School Board seats in the April 4 election.

Alaska’s News Source emailed all the Assembly candidates the following questions:

Why are you running?

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Alaska’s News Source emailed all the school board candidates the following questions:

Why are you running?

What is the solution to the school budget deficit?

If you support cuts, what needs to be cut?

Candidates were also asked to provide their resumes. For those who did, you can view their resumes by clicking on their name above their answers to our questions.

Some emails have not been returned. This story will be updated as more candidate answers are returned. We are listing names in alphabetical order. We are not editing or condensing the candidate’s answers.

Click a candidate’s name below to see their responses.

Assembly candidates

School board candidates

Assembly candidates

Why are you running?

My family and I have lived in Eagle River for 40 years and been involved in many local groups and activities. I feel very strongly that my professional and community experience make me uniquely qualified to serve on the Assembly. Eagle River/Chugiak has many unique qualities and concerns. I am confident that I am the right person to represent those views on the Anchorage Assembly. I’ve been considering this run for office for quite awhile. When I talked to my friends and advisors they urged me to run.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Anchorage needs to be safe, inviting and affordable with top notch schools for every neighborhood. Property crime rates are too high and need to be brought under control with increased members in the Anchorage police force which is experiencing a staffing crisis. I agree with the recommendations discussed in this 2019 Bloomberg article encouraging urban leaders to kick the incentive habit and take a more inclusive approach to growing local economies: 6 Rules for Better, More Inclusive Economic Development in Cities (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-26/how-to-grow-a-city-s-economy-without-lavish-incentives):

Just say no to incentives Invest in local clusters and ecosystems Work closely with anchors Leverage talent (and define it more broadly) Foster quality of place for everyone Make equity and inclusion a priority

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

There is no one single solution to homelessness. Shelter is the immediate need on a day-to-day basis. Housing First was a revolutionary idea when it was introduced in the 1990s because it didn’t require homeless people to fix their problems before getting permanent housing. Instead, its premise — since confirmed by years of research — was that people are better able to address their individual problems when basic needs, such as food and a place to live, are met. Increasing more services and capacity in navigation centers to address individual needs including drug & mental health treatment, transitional housing, and job skill training so that clients can transition from homelessness to permanent housing I believe is the correct approach. Consequently, I am a strong proponent of the recently opened 3rd Avenue Resource & Navigation Center which is a place for adults experiencing homelessness to access a full range of services, from short-term needs like a shower or a phone charge, to long-term engagement like case management and employment support. Lastly, there needs to be a greater inventory of affordable housing for all of Anchorage to prevent families from losing their homes, which in turn results in their homelessness.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

The U.S. currently faces a once-in-a-generation window to invest in infrastructure and expand economic opportunity. With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021, the federal government directed unprecedented levels of funding to improve the country’s transportation, water, energy, and broadband systems, in addition to addressing a variety of climate needs. Now, attention shifts to state and local leaders, who hold the most control over how infrastructure projects will ultimately be planned, designed, and implemented. The first thing I would do is to examine the recommendations made in this research report by The Brookings Institution that explores how IIJA programs emphasize and allow workforce development:

https://www.brookings.edu/research/how-state-and-local-leaders-can-harness-new-infrastructure-funding-to-build-a-stronger-more-inclusive-workforce/

As their analysis reveals, the law provides state and local leaders with tremendous opportunities to address hiring, training, and retention challenges across the infrastructure sector. However, just because eligible state and local entities can invest in workforce development does not mean they will. My efforts on the Anchorage Assembly will help to ensure that Anchorage will make that investment.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Government transparency is different for everyone. Unfortunately the Anchorage Assembly has recently needed to impose procedures upon the Municipal Administration to improve budget and spending accountability. In a broad sense, “transparency” is the government’s obligation to share information with citizens that is needed to make informed decisions and hold officials accountable for the conduct of the people’s business. Despite “sunshine” laws and much pro-transparency rhetoric, information requests by journalists and citizens are routinely ignored, given the bureaucratic “slow roll” and discouraged by inflated price tags for staff time and copying. FOIAs and official goodwill are insufficient in securing citizens and journalists information they need and have a right to review. Therefore, I support acts and legislation which affirms that the government has a duty to affirmatively disclose certain information, in a timely manner, and to shift the burden from citizens and journalists to the state, to share all information necessary, so that citizens may hold their elected officials accountable.

Why are you running?

I am running for Assembly because I believe our community has a bright future ahead if our leaders understand how cities work, are willing to work together, and focus on core issues to make our community an attractive place to live, start a business, or raise a family. Our city faces real challenges, and we can’t afford to continue stalling with no forward movement: we need leaders with solid experience, new ideas, and willingness to work together.

This is my first time running for public office, but I have deep experience in city planning, project management, and working with neighbors on community issues. I’ve served as chair of Anchorage Budget Advisory Commission and President of Turnagain Community Council. Through my job and as a volunteer, I’ve already helped enact policies that will make it easier to do business here. I’m passionate about getting more things done as a member of the Assembly.

I love cities, especially Anchorage. I firmly believe we can help our community grow again if we focus on moving past our differences and fixing our problems. Let’s get city government out of the headlines, and back to work.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Anchorage needs working-age people to build careers, start businesses, and raise families here. We compete with cities across the U.S. for talent, and people are voting with their feet, where they can find cheaper housing, well-funded and high-performing schools, good quality of life, and a community with a strong future. Anchorage has a lot to offer, and our problems are possible to fix: we can begin to reverse the outmigration trend by maintaining and improving city services, making housing more affordable and available, focusing on quality of life improvements, and addressing issues like our child care shortage. We need to invest in ourselves, provide the services people expect, improve our housing market, and make it easier to do business in our community.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

We cannot solve homelessness without creating pathways for people from the street to jobs, safe places to live, and recovery. Everyone agrees that continuing to use the Sullivan Arena as shelter is not a real solution. For people who struggle to make rent every month, or already lost their home, affordable housing is the solution: we need to make it easier to build housing, including small-scale options like accessory dwellings (ADUs). Many people living on the street or in shelters also need medical and mental health treatment: we need better treatment options, not making people cycle through our hospitals, jails, and emergency services, which are expensive and do not treat root causes.

To address this issue long term, we need to focus our efforts upstream, preventing people from entering homelessness in the first place. Our community can support families with kids in the first years of life by ensuring we have high-quality child care and education, good jobs, and affordable housing, which help children grow into thriving adults.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

What’s good for people is good for business. Everyone relies on core public services: plowing roads, public safety, even schools and libraries. Successful cities have reliable, quality services. We adequately fund and staff the departments that provide these services. This past winter, we’ve seen the disruptions and economic costs of reduced services: on top of the school district bussing shortage this fall, we had over a week of snow days, closed child care centers, and lost hours and wages from people unable to get to work. This also resulted in a major loss of revenue for businesses during the busy holiday season. We need to address staff vacancies at the Muni, deferred maintenance, and ensure our public services benefit, not cost, our economy.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Local government works for the people, providing the services we all rely on to keep the city running. For elected leaders and city workers to effectively do their jobs, it is critical that people trust that public funds are being spent appropriately, and providing good value for taxpayers’ money. This trust requires effort to maintain, and can be easily lost without regular, transparent communication and clear accountability. For example, voters approved funding for police body cams; delays in implementing this program, and the necessary policies for how to use and store the data while protecting privacy, have led to frustration and distrust that will take time to repair. I firmly believe that honest, open communication is what we should expect from government. New policies like the city’s open checkbook law and continued oversight over government contracts are a good start.

Why are you running?

I’m running because I love East Anchorage, and because it’s my home. I wouldn’t live anywhere else. But sometimes the East side gets the short end of the stick when it comes to city policies, and I’m running to be a strong voice for East Anchorage. Growing up on the East side has given me great pride for the area and a unique understanding of its history. I remember when we didn’t have trails or pools. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to where we are today, and I intend to continue that work. I have served the community as a teacher, parent, community council member, trail committee member, and volunteer ski coach. As an educator and community council officer, I have learned the critical importance of listening, finding common ground, and trusting the public process. As an assembly person, I hope to focus on support of schools, health and safety, and quality of life for Anchorage residents.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

I believe Anchorage can be a city that young people come to and those who are here choose to stay. That means making sure that Anchorage has affordable housing for our families, robust career opportunities, and abundant recreational opportunities. Affordable housing doesn’t necessarily mean new buildings – we have many aging structures that need weatherization and revitalization. I also support the work of organizations such as Cook Inlet Housing Authority, doing work to provide more housing options for our community members. Anchorage has amazing outdoor opportunities, and that is a big part of what keeps many of us here. I support investment in recreation infrastructure such as the Moose Loop, the Long Trail, and better parking infrastructure for Chugach State Park.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

Data clearly show that establishing multiple small, targeted facilities – instead of a megashelter – produce better outcomes for people experiencing homelessness and the neighborhoods around them. I support a Housing First model and a system that provides different resources for populations with different needs. More broadly, Anchorage has a major housing problem that goes beyond homelessness. Investing in affordable housing and making sure that our communities have access to behavioral health resources will help us to build a stronger foundation

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Attracting and retaining our workforce is a major priority. The out-migration of workers – including peace officers, teachers, municipal employees – and families is a major loss for our community. We need to invest in the overall quality of life for Anchorage residents – from affordable housing and child care to maintaining strong schools and robust trail networks. Our unique quality of life is our competitive advantage, and I believe can turn Anchorage into an economic powerhouse.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Government transparency is critical to the success of our government, local or otherwise. Constituents need to have confidence that their elected officials have their best interests in minds, and that they are working to advance those interests.

Why are you running?

In 2017 I swore an oath of office. If my neighbors will support me, I intend to return to office and fulfill that oath until I am no longer eligible due to term limits. There is so much work to be done. I bring a wealth of experience to the body which will have at least 5 new members in April. Accountability, infrastructure investments, and resolving the challenge of homelessness in our community remains a high priority,.

My campaign is based upon three central pillars: Commitment, Compassion, Community..

Commitment: I will continue to work to level the playing field for all of Anchorage’s residents. That means continued work on affordable and expanded housing opportunities, investments in education and upgraded infrastructure. I will also continue to put the tools of government into the hands of our neighbors. Whether talking about putting all Assembly documents into a searchable format or passing the Open Checkbook, I am committed to open and transparent government. Compassion: I will continue to work to house the homeless population that has languished on our streets, in our greenspaces, and concentrated into mass shelters for years. Housing ends homelessness. I will keep my eyes on that goal no matter the distractions. We can end functional homelessness and we do it by continuing to develop novel housing opportunities across the bowl. Community: I will continue support the work of those who are hard at work building up our community. Whether it is working with the Fairview Community Council and their efforts to reconnect their community, with South Addition to ensure complete streets are the norm and not the exception, or with Bike Anchorage fighting to create the first protected bike lane in Anchorage; I will work with members of the community to achieve the goal of a more fair and equitable Anchorage.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

As a member of the Assembly I have worked hard to make strategic investments in housing, childcare, and mitigation of the social challenges that have driven people to the hard choice to leave Anchorage. I am working in the downtown to support adaptive reuse of commercial properties into many compact residential units to bring people downtown. I continue to support the development of road policies that harmonize the uses that are important to neighbors...walkability, sidewalks that are plowed, complete streets, to make Anchorage more appealing. I am also strongly supportive of re-establishing a defined benefit program for police, firefighters, and teachers. I also support increased funding to our schools. Our teachers are leaving. Our schools are suffering for it. So people move. That’s a trend we have to arrest.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

The way to end homelessness is through housing. Period. Homelessness is a crisis. A crisis for those on the streets. A crisis for those who live and work where we operate mass shelters. We have to do better. If homelessness is a crisis, shelter is a crisis response. Not a solution. For every dollar we invest in shelter, it’s a dollar we don’t invest in the resolution. Housing. I propose we should make investments in housing at a rate of 10:1 to the investment in shelter services. If we are truly serious about solving this enduring problem, we will quit with the fiction of a mass shelter for 1000 people with secured exit, as proposed by the mayor. And we will aggressively find, develop, and building housing at all levels of the market. The solution to homelessness is housing.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

The Anchorage Assembly has prioritized housing development as its primary goal for 2023. I will continue that work by bringing together the housing summit that was funded in the 2023 budget. If we can begin defrosting the frozen home construction market, we will begin to create a place where young people can see opportunities for themselves in the future.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

I am a strong advocate for government transparency. In my first term I fought for and developed the Assembly Portal for Public Assembly Documents. (https://www.muni.org/departments/assembly/pages/publicportalassemblydocuments.aspx) This tool puts into the hands of the public all formal records generated by Assembly. Every resolution, ordinance, memorandum, and authorization for subpoence...to name a few. In my second term, I brought forward successfully the requirement that the Administration follow the State of Alaska in publishing an Online Checkbook. I took ours a step forward by requiring contracts to be published. This tool will come online in 2023. For my last term I intend to develop an Assembly meeting subscription tool where members of the public can identify committees and topic areas and sign up to be notified of meetings on the topic. Right now it is very difficult to follow the proceedings of the local government. I have been working for years to increase transparency. This is a core value.

Dustin Darden

Why are you running?

Good men and women have taken the task of assembly with intentions to be helpful to the citizens of Anchorage unfortunately once they get a seat they are corrupted to engage in globalists anti human agendas playing keep your eye on the birdies left and right wing to only find out that bird never flys straight.

I, Dustin Darden do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, I will not be extorted, bankrolled, or intimidated because I stand on TRUTH, I will serve fearlessly, so help me God.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Be kind to one another, have goals dreams share food and grow plants we have more in common then we don’t.

“upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Jesus Christ

“If you have an opportunity to make things better and you don’t, then you are wasting your time on earth.” -Roberto Clemente “I believe there is only one race - the human race”. Rosa Parks

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

Assembly is too much inside there own heads, it hurts those looking for shelter, they shut them down, control and make you do things we don’t want to do, they make them put the masks on the face and they push the shot, I see lots of people get sick from the shots the 5G radiation and internet routers is make us sick, they put poison in water and poison out the planes.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

I would refuse international and federal blood money that requires things like “unregulated frequencies” “5G” “smart city’s” “experimental genetic injection trials” “unquestionably upper-ionic chemical injections” Mark 10:25

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

When government operates above water in a way that a request of information is not needed. As long as the Spirit of God inside the hearts of man is on the earth the darkness will be exposed that’s why the spirit of the antichrist is attacking those with the true light inside them, that’s why they censor the speech and say do not say that name because the name is not a name alone but it’s the ultimate exposure of even the thoughts and intents of the heart the only name that we have hope see John 3:16 and Romans 10:9 at the end of or efforts and everything He made a way for anyone no matter how dark

Why are you running?

To offer a choice in the election, no candidate should ever unopposed, so im a complete opposite of the current assembly member

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Fire the current assembly

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

Go back to the old days when the non profit and social services took care of them not the taxpayers

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Clean up downtown and promote new businesses

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Promote political transparency and hold them accountable and do not be afraid of the public like the current assembly is

Why are you running?

I am running for Anchorage Assembly District 6, Seat K because I am passionate about creating a better future for my community. As a lifelong resident of Anchorage and a dedicated advocate for economic growth and development, I believe that I have the experience and expertise needed to help our community thrive. With a commitment to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, aligning public safety with the needs of the public, and promoting economic growth and diversification, I am confident that I can make a positive impact as a member of the Anchorage Assembly.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Anchorage has a lot of potential for growth and development, and I believe that by focusing on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, promoting economic growth and diversification, and addressing the housing crisis, we can create a more prosperous and sustainable city. In addition, we need to align public safety with the needs of the public, improve education options for our students, and promote transparency in government to build trust with our residents. By working together, I am confident that we can revitalize Anchorage and create a brighter future for all residents.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

The issue of homelessness is complex and requires a comprehensive and compassionate approach. I believe that we need to engage with organizations that are on the front lines helping those in need and redirect financial resources to help foster impactful public-private partnerships to find sustainable solutions. In addition - by eliminating obstacles to affordable housing options, and connecting individuals with mental health and addiction services, as well as job training and education, we can help people experiencing homelessness get back on their feet with dignity and respect.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

One of the first things I would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition is to work closely with local business organizations to identify and eliminate any barriers to growth and economic development. By creating a supportive environment for local businesses and entrepreneurs, promoting economic growth and diversification, and supporting the growth and development of emerging industries, we can create new jobs and opportunities for our residents. In addition, we need to address the housing crisis in Anchorage to make our city more attractive to potential residents and investors.

To do this, we need to remove housing barriers and create more affordable housing options throughout our city. Extensive research has been conducted on alternative housing options, but unfortunately, many of the obstacles to providing affordable and efficient housing lie in the hands of local zoning authorities, such as Anchorage’s Assembly. That’s why I am dedicated to promoting common-sense building code modifications, investing in infrastructure to developable land, and reviewing procedures that may be hindering the development of much-needed housing throughout our city. By working together, we can make sure that everyone in Anchorage has access to safe, affordable housing, which will not only improve the quality of life for our residents but also attract more people to participate in our economy.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

I am a firm believer in government transparency, I believe that it is critical that the Anchorage Assembly works towards building trust with our residents in order to accomplish anything worthwhile. To this end, I fully support the assembly’s work on transparency in spending and am committed to addressing issues such as the delayed implementation of body cameras for law enforcement officers, which undermines public trust and puts both police officers and citizens at risk.

I believe that public trust requires public accountability, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that the people of Anchorage are informed and involved in the decisions that affect their lives. By building transparency into all aspects of government, we can create a more open and inclusive government that serves the needs of all Anchorage residents.

Why are you running?

I’m running to replace term-limited member Pete Petersen and bring experienced, common-sense leadership to the Assembly. I am running to build a connected, safe, and thriving community where businesses succeed, our economy grows, neighborhoods flourish, and all of our families are protected, healthy, and successful.I am running to strengthen public safety, improve the year-round street, sidewalk, park, and trail maintenance, and expand public transportation connectivity for all ages and abilities. I am running to drive economic development that supports working families and small businesses, investments in pre-k and early childhood education, and local workforce development. I am running to bring fiscal accountability and transparency to the municipality.

Lastly, I am running to stand up for East Anchorage, which last year meant defending the constitutional rights of the residents of East Anchorage as a plaintiff against the illegal redistricting of Muldoon with Eagle River and organizing the community response to the disastrous homeless camp at Centennial Park.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

People leave for many different reasons. However, if we want people to stop moving out of state, we must commit to building a connected, safe, and thriving Anchorage that will attract others to come and stay too! We can achieve this with a sustained focus on 1) intergenerational, multimodal, and public transportation infrastructure so everyone, including our aging population, retirees, limited mobility individuals, and visitors, can safely enjoy the city year-round; 2) a world-class life-long learning infrastructure including pre-k, apprentice, and adult training programs to ensure a robust human development pipeline; 3) affordable housing and mix-used developments; 4) a pro-small business, entrepreneurial environment; 5) local fiscal accountability and transparency; 6) national news stories about our innovative solutions and safe streets rather than political scandals and embarrassingly broken and harmful policies.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

The most effective approaches begin with building pathways to dignity and independence with a daily dignity jobs program, wrap-around support, and treatment services. Housing people should remain a priority. I support a scattered-site model of housing services with strict capacity limits to increase accountability and improve outcomes. I don’t support mega-shelters or indiscriminately busing vulnerable people to dangerous outdoor camps.

We also need to ensure that all services are culturally responsive and trauma-informed and never pit community members against the unhoused through bad policy design and faulty implementation.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

If elected, I’ll focus on igniting the city’s economic engine with three immediate goals: 1) cutting red tape for businesses and developers to attract new investments and keep them here. 2) workforce development and apprentice programs with high schools and displaced adults that help build our capacity to raise income levels for working families while preparing us to receive millions of federal infrastructure dollars to modernize the Port and our aging municipal infrastructure. 3) childcare, pre-k, and before and after school programs will help people return to work and reduce the heavy burden on families needing those services today. The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation identified childcare and early education as essential for sustained economic growth.

I will also champion innovation, placemaking, and destination Anchorage cultural tourism strategies.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Having many years of government experience at the federal, state, and local levels, transparency from government officials and institutions is an obligation of public service. It builds trust, which is a crucial ingredient to governing successfully. Transparency also works across government branches to reinforce the checks and balances and separation of powers that are fundamental to our democracy.

Spencer Moore

Why are you running?

My motivation for running for the Anchorage Assembly is for the future of my four kids. I see the direction our city is headed, and I don’t believe it’s trending in a positive way. My qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in business, five years in the construction industry in Anchorage, commercial fishing in the summers in Bristol Bay, and over the past three years, church ministry and finance. I feel my experiences have shaped me into a balance of both blue and white collar which provides me with a unique perspective on solving problems. I’ve never held public office, but I’m hoping my ideas and approach can breathe new life into our city.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

I believe there are multiple factors why people are moving out of our state, lack of affordable housing and schools that are underperforming are just a few. I believe the assembly has the power to create a business-friendly environment for investors, business owners, and home builders by incentivizing them and streamlining the permitting process. Our airport, which is consistently tops in the nation in air cargo, also provides an opportunity for growth for our city. I also believe our current homeless problem must improve if we want to attract new families to our community.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

After meeting with those who currently run the Sullivan Arena Homeless Shelter, I learned that around 70% of those who are homeless have substance abuse addictions. I believe we can reduce the amount of homelessness we have in Anchorage by working to eliminate narcotics in our city. We need to balance the help we provide (mental health and treatment facilities), not simply funding the lifestyle of homelessness. I have met those who don’t want to change, and if that is their choice, we don’t have many options to help them. For those who truly want help, the municipality can have resources available for them. In my current position as Director of Outreach my eyes have been opened to the problems our city faces as I have personally served meals to our homeless community, worked with the Salvation Army to get mattresses for the homeless, and worked to raise funds for the kitchen upgrade at the Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission. We still have a way to go!

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Anchorage won’t have an economy at all unless the Port of Alaska, Anchorage is functioning properly. Currently 14 billion dollars’ worth of goods come through our port supplying all of Alaska on an annual basis. The infrastructure of our port is currently coming to end of its life cycle, and we need to move forward with improvements/renovation quickly in order to maintain our way of life. To me this is critical and would be a top priority for me in the Assembly.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

As a tax paying citizen, I believe our government needs as much transparency as possible. We are elected by the people and should answer to the people. Elected officials are public servants first, and at times lose sight of that. I will work in whatever way I can to be open and honest with my constituency.

Scott Myers

Why are you running?

Here in Chugiak-Eagle River, we value local control and our hometown feel. But our way of life is constantly under threat by the out-of-control Anchorage democrats. I am running to make sure our values are represented and our voice is heard. As the conservative candidate for District 2, I believe in limited government, local control, fiscal responsibility, and empowering families to make decisions about their own lives. With my background as a successful real estate professional, I know how to manage budgets and ensure that your money is being spent wisely. I have the skills to navigate complex legal contracts, ensuring that you, the voter, always get the best deal possible.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Anchorage property taxes are extremely high. Many of our Anchorage workers live in the Valley and commute to work every day because they cannot afford to live where they work. The Mat-Su has become a competitive neighbor and if we do not become fiscally responsible, an affordable place to live, with high quality schools for our kids, we will continue to lose our workers to neighboring communities or other states all together.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

The homeless situation is a complex one as there are vast reasons for homelessness. For those who find themselves in situational homelessness, there are services that will help give them the opportunity to lift themselves back up and we should continue to fund the Homelessness Division within the Health Department. Additionally, the State of Alaska is significantly lacking in mental health facilities, and it is imperative that they step up to help provide some of those services. It is also important that we acknowledge that there is personal accountability for those that choose the lifestyle.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Affordable housing is a very critical issue that impacts all of Anchorage, Chugiak, Eagle-River, and JBER. The lack thereof has driven many of our employees to neighboring communities and some residents to leave the state entirely. While inflation and interest rates contribute to our housing crisis, we must get our spending under control so that we can bring down property taxes and therefore bring relief to owners and renters alike.

We must also work to build strong partnerships with the institutions that hold buildable land so that we can have an open dialogue about the community’s need for greater access to private land. While acknowledging that these institutions have a fiduciary responsibility to their trustees; with this in mind, any negotiations should be done in good faith

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Ensuring government transparency is crucial to fostering trust among citizens and holding elected officials accountable. As a candidate for the Anchorage Assembly, I am fully committed to promoting transparency by advocating for measures such as online checkbooks, open meetings, public records access, and timely and accurate information to the public. These tools enable our constituents to actively participate in the decision-making process and help shape the future of our community. I will work tirelessly to ensure that our government operates transparently and in the best interests of our citizens.

Rachel Ries

Why are you running?

My candidacy for the Assembly is fueled by a passion for restoring accountability to local government. Our city needs a renewed focus on improving our infrastructure, enhancing public safety, and effectively addressing the issue of homelessness. The current state of affairs is unacceptable - community members are paying high taxes but receiving low-quality services, with conflicting codes and shockingly poor education rates. Despite being one of the highest-spending cities, the return on investment for residents is abysmal. Adding insult to injury, the voices of the public are being silenced in the public square. It is time for a change, and I am committed to leading the charge towards a more responsive, efficient, and effective government that serves the needs of our community.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Focus on tackling the underlying problems causing residents to leave, such as lack of job opportunities, high cost of living, inadequate schools, unbalanced taxation policies, failing infrastructure, and insufficient city services. Proactively address anticipated issues to minimize costs to residents over time. This involves maximizing public testimony to hear firsthand about experiences and needs in the community. Do a full third-party review of tax funds related to the tax cap. Review current policies to determine their effectiveness and any unintended consequences that may have arisen. Prioritize the school budget ensures a focus on students and teachers, in the classroom. For infrastructure, implement long-term plans to right-size our city.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

Support a comprehensive approach to addresses individual needs and prioritize preventing homelessness in the first place. Address root causes like poverty, mental health, substance abuse, and trauma. Support wraparound services like mental health and substance abuse counseling, medical care, education, and job training. Offer tax incentives for businesses and educational institutions to encourage educating, training, and hiring homeless individuals. Emergency financial aid, eviction prevention services, legal services, and education on tenant rights for prevention. Collaborate with local government, nonprofits, and treatment centers to overcome barriers to reduce homeless recidivism. Incentivize affordable housing for developers and balance the budget to reduce the property tax burden which is regressive for fixed income and lower socioeconomic buyers, and renters who absorb the increases.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Anchorage’s biggest economic issue is the loss of trust between the government and its citizens, resulting in imbalances in spending, taxation, education, and essential services that don’t meet the public’s interests. The situation has caused a decreased GDP as residents move away, exacerbating the population loss and increasing taxation on the remaining residents. I propose:

1. Provide clear and transparent explanations of public funds’ spending and ensure public officials are held accountable for their actions.

2. Involve the public and key stakeholders in decision-making and governance, giving them a voice in the policies that affect their lives.

3. Prioritize essential services such as infrastructure, public safety, and homelessness services in an efficient and effective manner.

4. Support local businesses, create job opportunities, and attract new industries to the area to stimulate the economy. By implementing these steps, we can restore trust and create a brighter future for Anchorage.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Government Transparency is one of my top 3 critical metrics. Ensuring accountability and transparency in government is critical to regaining and maintaining public trust. If anyone is found to have engaged in wrongdoing, I firmly believe they should be held responsible, without exception. Pending the results of a full and fair investigation, I would expect any wrongdoing to be addressed immediately, as well as any exonerations to be equally addressed in the public space.

Why are you running?

I first got elected in 2017 to represent Midtown and have been hard at work ever since to meet the needs of my constituents and do the hard work to move Anchorage forward. I’ve had a track record of success, from helping to create 300+ new units of housing to serving as Chair of the Anchorage Assembly during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and leading the Assembly as we made wise decisions on how to use CARES and ARPA dollars to help our community. I’m running for a third and final term on the Assembly because the job isn’t done just yet. We need experienced and energetic leadership on the Assembly who knows how to do the job, knows how to work with others, and can continue to provide results for Midtown. I would be honored to continue to have the support of my neighbors so I can get the job done.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

First and foremost, we need a Municipal government that can do the basics, like snow plowing. I will continue to work with this administration to ensure we are delivering services as efficiently as possible and fill the holes we know exist. Beyond this, we must focus on quality of life and ensuring we have an excellent public education system. That means investing in our world-class parks and trails system, advocating for adequate BSA funding at the state level, and helping young families who are looking for childcare by supporting the efforts of Proposition 14. This Assembly has the vision to get the city back on track and I will work with any willing partner to make this vision a reality.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

Housing is the solution to homelessness. That is why we are a Housing First Municipality. Housing gives people the bandwidth they need to handle any other issues they may be facing, from substance misuse to mental or behavioral health. Housing gives individuals a sense of independence, helps build credit through the signing of a lease, and is the foundational building block to helping people get back on their own two feet. That doesn’t mean we can ignore the need of shelter in our community. In fact, a recent gap analysis shows that we need another 200 permanent shelter beds to meet the need. That’s why I support the realistic and visionary idea of purchasing the Arctic Rec Center and using it for shelter, navigation and day services, and building housing onsite. This facility and the parcel of land that comes with the purchase would help to meet two of the critical needs we have as a community – shelter and housing.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Although we need a solid fiscal plan on the state level for us to fully recover economically, the Municipality of Anchorage still has plenty of tools in its belt to help our local economy thrive. First and foremost is the fostering of partnerships with the trades and schools to build workforce development opportunities for Anchorage youth and young families. This will allow us to take advantage of the millions of dollars in federal funds coming to us through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act and will put people back to work in good paying jobs that will benefit our community in the long term. In addition, the Assembly has the ability through policy reform to reduce the regulatory burden to building additional housing in the Municipality. This should be a top priority so we can begin chipping away at the ongoing housing crisis.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Government transparency is key to building trust with the people we represent. That’s why I have supported the Assembly’s efforts to revamp its ability to communicate with and inform the public on what your government is doing. Municipal processes and documents are more transparent and accessible than they have ever been before. But we still have more work to do. We need a total rehaul of our public records request process. The current process is far too cumbersome and takes too long. This is why I supported the Online Checkbook ordinance that recently was approved by the Assembly so that anyone can see how your taxpayer dollars are being spent. I’ve also been a huge proponent of ensuring we have a transparent body-worn camera policy so that members of the public can access footage of serious incidents and ensure accountability of government to its people. That is, ultimately, the goal of government transparency – to allow the people to hold us accountable.

Leigh Sloan

Why are you running?

I am running because Anchorage needs more diversity of thought on the Assembly. Too many people I talk to in my neighborhood are not happy with the lack of forward movement, the political posturing, and the lack of transparency from our elected officials. They are suffering from rising housing costs and rampant crime. I can bring fresh eyes, honesty, and an ability to communicate effectively with my fellow community members and officials. I am committed to finding real solutions over furthering a political career. I believe the solution for Anchorage is in its people, and I am ready to start discovering those solutions now. To learn more about me, visit SloanforAK.com

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Anchorage needs to send a clear message that we are pro-business and pro-economic growth. In recent years, it seems that the opposite message has been sent. More people are moving out than are moving in. Entrepreneurs are discouraged from piloting new ideas because of the roadblocks and red tape in the way. I would seek to find ways that we can invest in our infrastructure and invite new investors to the table. We need to focus on essential government services and eliminate waste. We need to find a workable plan for the unhoused that helps give them stepping stones to prosperity.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

Every person who finds themselves without permanent housing is not there for the same reasons. The first step is to address the real reason for their current situation. This can be done through navigation centers. Mental health resources are sorely lacking to solve one reason people experience homelessness. We also need to ask that the state of Alaska assist Anchorage in dealing with this issue as unhoused people gravitate toward Anchorage from all over the state. Affordable housing is another huge piece of the puzzle toward creating sustainable lifestyles for people ready to live on their own. The biggest roadblock we have had in the way of more progress is lack of cooperation we see from elected officials.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

We need to immediately reign in government spending and focus on essential services so that we will have a surplus to invest in future generations instead of passing along more debt. We need to focus on finding land to develop to help solve our housing shortage and bring the cost of housing down. A stable government will help developers, entrepreneurs and homebuyers feel good about moving or remaining here.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Both the Assembly and the Mayor have had issues with appropriate levels of transparency before the people of Anchorage. Civil servants are accountable to the people who elected them. It is incumbent upon the people to remove those who attempt to thwart the intent of the system and to bend the law in their favor or to use their power for their own personal gain.

Why are you running?

The city has been declining for the last 6-8 years. I thought it was time for a change to get Anchorage back on track. We need to find ways for the assembly and the Mayor’s office to work together so that we can move the city forward. The constant bashing of this administration is not helping our city.

How would you revitalize Anchorage to stop people from moving out of state?

Stop raising property taxes, so a families can afford to live here, and businesses can prosper. This means that we must look for ways to cut spending by the assembly. This will allow us to cut the mil rate for Anchorage property owners. We also need to encourage small business open in Anchorage. I am a small business owner, lowering taxes will help us. We also need to know that we have an Assembly that will not vote for mandates that force us to close our doors.

I will never vote for policies that harm small business.

What is your idea to help people experiencing homelessness?

The current Assembly has spent $140 million the last three years and has done nothing for the homeless population, the problem has only gotten worse

The navigation center is a great idea, and from my understanding the assembly has already purchased the building, but they then voted against building the center. Housing the homeless is not the only answer, we need rehabilitation resources, so we can get some of the homeless off drugs on alcohol and on their way to becoming productive members of our society.

What is the first thing you would do to improve Anchorage’s economic condition?

Lowing property tax and start looking for redundant service around the city. Make sure we are spending taxpayers money where it actually makes a difference.

Explain your thoughts on government transparency.

Seems like the assembly has had some issues with deleting text message and emails in the recent past and would think that is a bad idea. All city communication’s need to be transparent and retained for future review.









School board candidates

Irene Boll

Why are you running?

I’m running for Anchorage School Board because I want to see an education system that equips students with the tools they need to thrive in the real world. From securing a job to building healthy relationships, we owe it to our young people to prioritize their preparation for life after school. Even though I’m not a seasoned politician, my lived experience makes me eminently qualified to serve on the Board because I have the perspective of knowing what it’s like to live the issues facing students and their families. For each policy that comes before me as a School Board member, I will consider the potential impact on low-income, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, homeless, and foster youth and the diverse families in our community.

What is the solution to the school budget deficit?

Years of flat funding have been nothing short of disastrous for the education of our children. It’s time for the Alaska Legislature to step up and do what’s right for our kids. That means taking swift and decisive action to increase the Base Standard Allocation (BSA) and inflation-proof it. The consequences of inaction are dire: we’re talking potential school closures, ballooning classroom sizes, and deep cuts that will cripple our education system. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and our elected officials must act.

If you support cuts, what needs to be cut?

No. More cuts are to the further detriment of our students and Alaska’s future.

Mark Anthony Cox

Cox did reply to Alaska’s News Source’s questionnaire, but said only, “Thank you for reaching out. I will forego this opportunity.”

Why are you running?

I am running to continue to advocate for common sense, parents rights, and patriotism in our schools. We have twins in ninth grade and need Anchorage schools to be the best they can be for them and all Anchorage families.

I believe America’s public schools are the foundation of our nation’s greatness. Our Constitutional Republic requires well-educated citizens to succeed. ASD needs to be graduating life ready citizens.

As a parent and former State Senator with experience working with education and finance issues, I have been a voice for common sense on the School Board. I have worked to prioritize classroom needs, reduce administrative costs, increase parental involvement, promote patriotism, and improve curriculum. To learn more, visit my website: dave4asd.com.

What is the solution to the school budget deficit?

There is no one “solution.” In addition to spending reductions, I have recommended a lobbying strategy for the State Legislature to increase K-12 funding that includes reforms to the district cost differential, increased district accountability for performance, and reductions to non-classroom related administration. Transportation expenses to urban school districts should be fully compensated by the state.

The huge per pupil funding gap between urban and rural districts needs to be reduced as recommended by national fairness in school funding evaluators. The current arbitrary and unfair cap on voluntary local government school funding should be reformed. Every Alaskan community should pay something for the cost of their K-12 education – currently about 20 percent of Alaskan communities pay nothing for their schools.

To learn more, visit my website: dave4asd.com.

If you support cuts, what needs to be cut?

Every year I have served on the School Board I have proposed spending reductions to non-classroom related administration costs. I voted against executive salary increases, against the Superintendent pay increase, and for cutting non-essential positions. I have offered multiple budget amendments reducing millions of dollars of spending including executive salaries, cutting non-essential positions, unnecessary Board membership dues, and reducing non-classroom related administrative costs in the school budget. I have proposed amendments that save over $35 million by remodeling older schools rather than building new ones.

To learn more, visit my website: dave4asd.com.

Andy Holleman

Why are you running?

The Board has a direct impact on conditions in the classroom that impact how well our students learn. While I agree that a broad range of citizen input is good, there needs to be voices on the Board that have classroom experience, and that understand the size and scope of our district and what all the parts do to make school happen every day. I worked for ASD for 20 years (and a little before that as a program tutor) in the classroom, in providing technology at the building level, and as AEA President. I’ve had some interactions in almost all ASD buildings at some point and have a broad understanding of teaching conditions, challenges, and personnel issues. I’ve watched policies develop and be implemented, sometimes with the desired results and sometimes with unintended consequences. I think that insight is valuable on the Board for both employees and for citizens that want the ASD to do well.

What is the solution to the school budget deficit?

First, let’s be clear. There is not a true deficit. We have to have a balanced budget, and we do. The “deficit” is that if we continued to do everything we are currently doing into next year, we would run short of money before that year ended. We have to trim or increase revenue, and we will do one or the other. The Legislature got us off to a good start over 20 years ago by setting up a formula that looked at the cost of educating certain students, running certain programs, and making adjustments for local population and location. They then appropriated a certain amount “per pupil” and the formula distributes the money. They did not allow for inflation.They also used a location factor of 1 for Anchorage, as it was the least expensive location in the state to run a school district, but that is no longer true. As time has gone by, inflation has changed the buying power of a dollar, but the per pupil number has only changed occasionally. If you believe we were properly funded 10 years ago, it means that we couldn’t reproduce that system with the money that was appropriated for this year. If there was an adjustment for inflation each year, we could.So, two points. One is, we’ve had two years of chaos - the aftermath of a serious earthquake, and the enormous disruptions of COVID that changed what we did and did not spend money on in dramatic ways. Federal money will mostly cover costs from the response to the earthquake (but not all) and there was State and Federal money that covered costs during COVID, but that money is going away. After the chaos we’re back to providing the experience we think of as normal for about the same per pupil funding as we received in 2017. The math simply doesn’t work.The funding during the chaotic years means we’re planning the 23/24 school year and suddenly facing a very large number. It didn’t happen overnight, but it feels like it.We’ve done a number of things to address it. One, as this year has progressed, we’ve got a number of positions we’ve been unable to fill. That unspent money is now being allocated into next school year, but that’s a one time infusion. Also, as the year has progressed, we can be much more precise about where we will be financially in June, and that has provided some cushion.Two, the Board has authorized a drawdown of budget reserves. This is money we have for unexpected contingencies (the current issue with several of our library roofs is a good example, or if we had a fire or earthquake damage again. We’re still in good shape, but ASD does not have an external backstop, so we hold funds there from year to year. We’re still in good shape, but those are again, one time infusions and we would want to rebuild them in coming years.Three, we’ve increased class size across the district. Because of attrition it is not anticipated we’ll actually have to do layoffs, but depending on retirements and allocation, a number of teachers will be involuntarily transferred. This is an unfortunate disruption to programs in specific schools and to the professional careers of individuals.Fourth, we’ve made cuts where we can all around the District. But while many people advocate for “cuts to administration” or “out of the classroom” these cuts impact our students. Administrators are often the backup to classroom teachers to handle a student that is disrupting a classroom. Reducing our janitorial staff saves some money, but our buildings aren’t as clean and some cleanup falls to classroom staff. Because we have years and years of trimming, we can’t identify any additional cuts that don’t have an impact on safety or operating the District in the way people expect.So my ask would be that inflation adjustments be normal and regular (and small!). That lets us do what we need to going forward, and discussions about overfunding or additional funding can be done in the atmosphere of what we want to add or do without, and not about immediate cuts to students.

If you support cuts, what needs to be cut?

The only cuts I support are the natural changes from the formula as our student population goes up or down. If we have fewer students, we need to adjust for that, and we will. But with prices changing like they are, we can’t do what we did before on the same dollar per student.

