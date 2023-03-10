Sunny and very windy Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warm March temperatures continued over Southcentral and the Aleutians with high pressure holding over the region and building over the mainland. In fact, temperatures are 5-15 above normal over Southcentral.

The next concern involves wind. Sunshine will stick around, but winds start picking up tonight in Anchorage, the valleys to Seward and Whittier.

Residents and drivers should expect high winds for Valdez with a high wind warning in place for Thompson Pass to Valdez, where northeast winds will hit 35 to 50 mph, gusting to 80!

Palmer gusts could hit 60 mph with 40 mph winds in Wasilla.

With high pressure maintaining position over Alaska, colder air begins moving from the south. Southcentral will really feel the change by Sunday and next week.

Interior communities will see the winter weather advisories drop overnight, so less snow and increasing sunshine there. Western Alaska communities enjoy some sunshine with no advisories or warnings, with colder temperatures. And the weather should also remain fairly quiet over the Aleutian Chain.

Hot spot was Seldovia with 50 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Tin City with 8 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.