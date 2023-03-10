Taku-Campbell building is Anchorage’s fourth roof collapse of 2023

Another Anchorage building suffers roof collapse
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another building suffered extensive damage on Friday morning when the roof of a commercial building collapsed in the Taku-Campbell neighborhood.

The structure failure occurred on Rosewood Street off East 66th Avenue, according to Ross Noffsinger, an engineering services manager with the Municipality of Anchorage. Photos of the collapse show the building was occupied most recently by a business called J.D.’s Auto Shop.

No one was injured or inside the building when it collapsed, Noffsinger said.

Noffsinger said the building was constructed in 1983. Photos showed a flat roof — a common denominator in previous roof collapses this winter — but Noffsinger said this building featured wood parallel chord trusses, not the top chord hung truss design that other failures this year have had.

Roof collapses pressure engineers to get handle on structural flaws

It is the fourth instance of a roof collapse in Anchorage in 2023, and the fifth overall in Southcentral Alaska, beginning Feb. 15 when the roof of the Palmer Library caved in.

Since then, four structures in Anchorage have suffered partial or total roof collapses — a Taku-Campbell CrossFit gym on Feb. 17, an Ingra Street clothing thrift shop on March 4, and a transmission shop on Dowling Road on March 5.

Through all five incidents, only one fatality has been recorded; the CrossFit collapse killed a young woman.

The roof of a building on Rosewood Street, off East 66th Avenue, caved in Friday, March 10, 2023.
The roof of a building on Rosewood Street, off East 66th Avenue, caved in Friday, March 10, 2023.(Courtesy Municipality of Anchorage)

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

