Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Daylight saving time is this Sunday.
Daylight saving time is this Sunday.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:21 AM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex in a Mountain View...
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire
Mille Porsild arrives to the Nikolai checkpoint in Iditarod 51 on March 7, 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Governor Dunleavy has introduced a bill that would give parents more rights over their child in...
Governor’s parental rights bill draws strong reactions
A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
Roof collapses pressure engineers to get handle on structural flaws
One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon,...
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass

Latest News

Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say
An apartment complex went up in flames Wednesday night in Mountain View.
Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire
Predictions on who will win at the Oscars. (CNN)
95th Academy Awards predictions: Who will win the Oscars?
Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire
Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire