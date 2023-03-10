Windy conditions to bring an end to Fool’s Spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Windy conditions are already building into Southcentral, with the highest wind gusts so far this morning occurring near Valdez. Sustained wind gusts across Southcentral have been in the 30 to 60 mph range and will gradually increase through the rest of the day. This comes as an upper level disturbance affect eastern Alaska and the Yukon in Canada continues to dive south. As it does it will interact with the ridge of high pressure and help funnel in colder and drier air to the region.

A high wind warning is in effect for Valdez and Thompson Pass until 9 Friday evening, where winds could gusts upwards of 80 mph. These winds could resuspend snow and lead to reduced visibility at times. Palmer and Wasilla will also see strong winds through the day, where winds could gusts 30 to 60 mph through the afternoon and evening. The highest winds look to remain in Palmer, with Wasilla shielded from some of the gustier conditions. Into the Anchorage Bowl winds will remain out of the north up to 40 mph, with a gradual drop in temperatures as we welcome in the weekend.

While winds will also impact the rest of Southcentral, winds will remain below 40 mph across the rest of the region. These winds will be a big driver in dropping our temperatures and ushering in drier air in the coming days. While sunshine looks to remain into parts of the weekend, it will be quite chillier for all of us. Highs are expected to drop into the 20s, with overnight lows sitting in the teens.

Winds will also be an issue for Southeast, where a high wind warning remains in place for gusts up to 70 mph in Downtown Juneau and Douglas.

Have a wonderful weekend and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.