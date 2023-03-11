‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex in a Mountain View...
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Governor Dunleavy has introduced a bill that would give parents more rights over their child in...
Governor’s parental rights bill draws strong reactions
A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
Roof collapses pressure engineers to get handle on structural flaws
Mishka, a dog in Palmer, died from amphetamines
Palmer dog dies from ingesting amphetamines

Latest News

Reindeer Farm-Jake 3-10-23
Sunny minus high winds this weekend
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
Reindeer Farm-Jake 3-10-23
Sunny minus high winds this weekend
How much is a carbon credit worth?
Carbon credits: are they legit?