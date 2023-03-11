High number of Anchorage fire fatalities follows national trend

Anchorage is experiencing a high number of fire fatalities in 2023
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department calls it an alarming trend.

According to Fire Marshal Brian Dean, across the country, the number of fires is going down but the rate of fire fatalities is increasing. That also seems to be the case in Anchorage where the fire department reports five fire fatalities since the start of 2023. This is already more than the number of fatalities in all of 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. There were just two fatalities in Anchorage in all of 2020, three in 2021 and four in 2022.

“It’s trending in the wrong direction to have this many fatalities this early in the year,” said Dean. “Our community can do better.”

Dean said fires in 2023 had different causes, including blocked dryer vents and heating devices placed too close to combustibles, but he added that the majority of fatal fires did have something in common.

Previous: Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire

“The biggest factor that we have in this is not working smoke alarms,” said Dean. “If you don’t have a working smoke alarm your chances, they just go dramatically down to getting out. That early notification is critical.”

Getting out quickly is especially important, Dean said, because it takes only minutes for items in modern homes to combust into toxic smoke and gases that can overwhelm and quickly kill people.

“They take one breath of that and you are immediately in a coughing fit. Your second breath … lack of oxygen will cause you to pass out and you’ll become unconscious right away. So that’s the number one cause is smoke inhalation. Not necessarily the fire but the smoke inhalation that causes incapacitation and death in a fire scene if you are trapped in the fire,” said Dean.

Dean said your best defense is to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home on every floor and especially in every bedroom. He recommends checking them once a month and replacing batteries or entire units if there is any doubt. After you check your own, he said, remind friends and neighbors to check theirs.

“Reach out to your families and say, ‘Hey, how are your guys’ smoke alarms doing?’ Your kids, your grandkids, check their homes and make sure that they’re operable,” he advised.

He said it’s one of the most important things any of us can do to save lives in case of a fire.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex in a Mountain View...
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Governor Dunleavy has introduced a bill that would give parents more rights over their child in...
Governor’s parental rights bill draws strong reactions
A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
Roof collapses pressure engineers to get handle on structural flaws
Mishka, a dog in Palmer, died from amphetamines
Palmer dog dies from ingesting amphetamines

Latest News

How much is a carbon credit worth?
Carbon credits: are they legit?
Another building suffered extensive damage on Friday morning when the roof of a commercial...
Building roof partially collapsed in Anchorage
Anchorage is experiencing a high number of fire fatalities in 2023
Anchorage is experiencing a high number of fire fatalities in 2-23
The city is expanding its warning for commercial building owners to remove ice and snow from...
Anchorage officials expand warning to remove snow for commercial building owners