Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed the indictment for former Officer Jay Steward.
By Wade Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A former police officer in Tuscumbia, Alabama, has been indicted for murder in relation to an October 2022 pedestrian death.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed Jay Steward has been indicted in connection to the death of Terry Hinton.

Hinton was struck by a marked police vehicle, driven by Steward, on Oct. 10, 2022, according to Tuscumbia police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the indictment, Steward was under the influence at the time of the incident.

The document states Steward “did recklessly engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to a person.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are handling the investigation.

Steward is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail. His next court appearance will be on March 14.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another building suffered extensive damage Friday morning in a Taku-Campbell neighborhood when...
Taku-Campbell building is Anchorage’s fourth roof collapse of 2023
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
An apartment complex went up in flames Wednesday night in Mountain View.
Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire
THE NUMBER OF STUDENTS SECLUDED ALSO DROPPED OVER TIME...FROM 186 IN 2015-16 TO 123 IN 2019-20...
Anchorage School District has restrained or secluded students thousands of times since 2014
Alaska State Troopers badge
Homicide, arson investigation underway in Hooper Bay

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A police department in Texas says a K-9 named Lt. Dan has died after a recent cancer diagnosis.
‘We will miss you’: Police K-9 dies after recent cancer diagnosis
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses