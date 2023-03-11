Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years

Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a...
Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston.(KTRK via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Prosecutors say a man kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in the Houston area.

Abraham Bravo Segura had his initial court appearance Thursday after being taken into custody earlier this week.

Segura has been charged with kidnapping.

The alleged victim reportedly called for help from a phone inside a mobile home while Segura was at work. Authorities said she told them that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and that she couldn’t escape.

According to reports, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the trailer windows to rescue the woman after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another building suffered extensive damage Friday morning in a Taku-Campbell neighborhood when...
Taku-Campbell building is Anchorage’s fourth roof collapse of 2023
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
An apartment complex went up in flames Wednesday night in Mountain View.
Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire
THE NUMBER OF STUDENTS SECLUDED ALSO DROPPED OVER TIME...FROM 186 IN 2015-16 TO 123 IN 2019-20...
Anchorage School District has restrained or secluded students thousands of times since 2014
Alaska State Troopers badge
Homicide, arson investigation underway in Hooper Bay

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio