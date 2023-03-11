Sunny minus high winds this weekend

High pressure continues to keep Alaska mostly clear
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds blew across the Southcentral region on Friday. Valdez reported a wind gust to 64 mph, 54 mph in Glennallen and over 50 mph in Palmer. The good news is that the winds will drop off considerably on Saturday.

The weekend will see sunshine, and colder temperatures moving south. Be prepared for some unseasonably cool days and nights in Southcentral this weekend and next week.

Hot spot today was Dutch Harbor with 47 degrees, and cold spot goes to Bettles, where the temperature dropped to 25 below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex in a Mountain View...
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Governor Dunleavy has introduced a bill that would give parents more rights over their child in...
Governor’s parental rights bill draws strong reactions
A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
Roof collapses pressure engineers to get handle on structural flaws
Mishka, a dog in Palmer, died from amphetamines
Palmer dog dies from ingesting amphetamines

Latest News

Reindeer Farm-Jake 3-10-23
Sunny minus high winds this weekend
Windy conditions to bring an end to Fool’s Spring
Windy conditions to bring an end to Fool’s Spring
Windy conditions to bring an end to Fool’s Spring
Windy conditions to bring an end to Fool’s Spring
MF - Upper level pattern 3-9-23
Sunny and very windy Friday