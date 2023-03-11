Sunny minus high winds this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds blew across the Southcentral region on Friday. Valdez reported a wind gust to 64 mph, 54 mph in Glennallen and over 50 mph in Palmer. The good news is that the winds will drop off considerably on Saturday.

The weekend will see sunshine, and colder temperatures moving south. Be prepared for some unseasonably cool days and nights in Southcentral this weekend and next week.

Hot spot today was Dutch Harbor with 47 degrees, and cold spot goes to Bettles, where the temperature dropped to 25 below zero.

