More clouds on Sunday, but then a return to sun and cold

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wasn’t the sunshine this week glorious?! While it seems like based off the amount of water on the roads during the afternoon hours, and the slick spots that developed early in the mornings, only 4 inches of snow has melted from the 35 inches March started out with officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

That cycle of thawing during the afternoon with re-freezing at night will slow overall during the upcoming week, but areas directly facing the sun will continue to see rapid melting during the day. So, continue to exercise caution on neighborhood streets, bridges and overpasses, as well as on and off ramps.

Colder air will push southeast and east across the state during the week thanks to a front that currently stretches from Utqiagvik down through Nome. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early Sunday morning for the Bering Strait coast of the Seward Peninsula over to St. Lawrence Island for up to 2 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 m.p.h., causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. That front steadily moves eastward, bringing an area of light snow from Deadhorse through Fairbanks and McGrath down to Dillingham on Sunday.

Across Southcentral, Sunday starts cold with lows in the single digits to lower teens. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds though for the afternoon, but the Alaska Range will likely steal what’s left of the moisture in the advancing front, so I am expecting a dry frontal passage Sunday night.

Behind the front, however, sunshine will return with temperatures back below normal in the lower to middle 20s during the day with morning lows in the single digits and lower teens from early through mid-week.

One more reminder, tonight we “spring forward” one hour at 2 a.m, making it 3 a.m. Alaska Daylight Saving Time. The sun will then rise at 8:25 a.m. and set at 7:53 p.m.

