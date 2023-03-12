More clouds on Sunday, but then a return to sun and cold

A front arriving from the northwest will mean an increase in clouds Sunday afternoon, then sunshine and colder temperatures behind it.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wasn’t the sunshine this week glorious?! While it seems like based off the amount of water on the roads during the afternoon hours, and the slick spots that developed early in the mornings, only 4 inches of snow has melted from the 35 inches March started out with officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

That cycle of thawing during the afternoon with re-freezing at night will slow overall during the upcoming week, but areas directly facing the sun will continue to see rapid melting during the day. So, continue to exercise caution on neighborhood streets, bridges and overpasses, as well as on and off ramps.

Colder air will push southeast and east across the state during the week thanks to a front that currently stretches from Utqiagvik down through Nome. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early Sunday morning for the Bering Strait coast of the Seward Peninsula over to St. Lawrence Island for up to 2 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 m.p.h., causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. That front steadily moves eastward, bringing an area of light snow from Deadhorse through Fairbanks and McGrath down to Dillingham on Sunday.

Across Southcentral, Sunday starts cold with lows in the single digits to lower teens. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds though for the afternoon, but the Alaska Range will likely steal what’s left of the moisture in the advancing front, so I am expecting a dry frontal passage Sunday night.

Behind the front, however, sunshine will return with temperatures back below normal in the lower to middle 20s during the day with morning lows in the single digits and lower teens from early through mid-week.

One more reminder, tonight we “spring forward” one hour at 2 a.m, making it 3 a.m. Alaska Daylight Saving Time. The sun will then rise at 8:25 a.m. and set at 7:53 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another building suffered extensive damage Friday morning in a Taku-Campbell neighborhood when...
Taku-Campbell building is Anchorage’s fourth roof collapse of 2023
Defending champion Brent Sass speaks ahead of Ceremonial Start
Defending champion Sass scratches from Iditarod
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
An apartment complex went up in flames Wednesday night in Mountain View.
Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire
THE NUMBER OF STUDENTS SECLUDED ALSO DROPPED OVER TIME...FROM 186 IN 2015-16 TO 123 IN 2019-20...
Anchorage School District has restrained or secluded students thousands of times since 2014

Latest News

A front arriving from the northwest will mean an increase in clouds Sunday afternoon, then...
More clouds on Sunday, but then a return to sun and cold
Reindeer Farm-Jake 3-10-23
Sunny minus high winds this weekend
Reindeer Farm-Jake 3-10-23
Sunny minus high winds this weekend
Windy conditions to bring an end to Fool’s Spring
Windy conditions to bring an end to Fool’s Spring