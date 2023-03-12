Report: President Biden expected to approve the Willow Project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ConocoPhillips Alaska’s oil drilling project, known as the “Willow Project,” is expected to garner final approval by the White House, according to a CNN report.

The controversial project that would tap as much as 600 million barrels of oil on Alaska’s North Slope is expected to be approved by the Biden Administration as early as next week, according to the report.

Some drilling has already been approved within the National Petroleum Reserve, which is about the size of Indiana.

Alaska Native leaders and U.S. Senators are supporting the project while social media campaigns urging President Biden to stop the project garner tens of millions of views.

This isn’t the first time President Biden has indicated his support for the project, citing high gas prices in the country.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.