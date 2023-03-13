907 Sports: The latest from the Iditarod trail & recapping season finale for UAA hockey

907 Sports on March 12th 2023
By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The “Last Great Race” — Iditarod 51 — is in the last stretch of the trail. Hear from mushers as they either rest or blow through the Unalakleet checkpoint.

It’s also hard to believe, but the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey season has come to a close. Relive the action from the last game with Austin Sjong.

