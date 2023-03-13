Active weather returns to the Gulf of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the last full week of winter and while no significant weather is set to impact Southcentral, we will still see some colder conditions. Persistent northerly flow across the region will continue to pump in colder and drier conditions for Southcentral, with the coldest day of this week arriving Tuesday.

Some cloud cover is present this morning, as active weather returns to the gulf coast region. While little to no cloud coverage will stay with us into the afternoon hours, the uptick in active weather will mean more cloud coverage in the days ahead. With sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s today, it will still be a gorgeous afternoon. It’ll be slightly colder in the days ahead as we see the return to colder air in Southcentral. It’s possible that for Tuesday, highs will struggle to climb out of the teens and lower 20s, with partly cloudy skies.

Not only will Southcentral see the return to some cloud coverage, but Southeast will see a gradual return of clouds and precipitation through the week. This comes as our ridge of high pressure loosens its hold on the eastern half of the state. We’ll still see quieter weather through much of this week, although the active weather near the coast will keep a slight chance for snow in the forecast.

Through this week, expect temperatures to stay in the 20s, before warming well into the 30s this weekend.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.