Biden administration approves Alaska’s Willow Project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The massive North Slope oil development known as the Willow Project was approved Monday morning, paving the way for ConocoPhillips Alaska to begin work.

The Department of the Interior gave its final decision of the Willow Master Development Plan, as it’s formally called, in a release on its website, giving ConocoPhillips Alaska the green light to start developing one of the state’s largest oil and gas field on the North Slope.

The final decision listed the preferred alternative for calling for up to three drill sites, compared to the five that had been favored by ConocoPhillips Alaska, which covers almost 68,000 acres of land.

The Bureau of Land Management released a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement on Feb. 1, the final one in its evaluation of the Willow Project. In it, the agency identified what it called “flaws” in an August 2021 decision by the U.S. District Court of Alaska that stopped permits of the project.

Eight stakeholders participated in the study, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Native Village of Nuiqsut, the Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope, the nearby City of Nuiqsut, North Slope Borough officials, and employees at the State of Alaska.

The U.S. Department of Interior said last month that it would make a final decision “no sooner than 30 days” after the impact statement, targeting an early March time period for the decision.

ConocoPhillips Alaska has said the project is estimated to produce 180,000 barrels of oil each day once it reaches its peak, delivering up to $17 billion in revenue for the federal government. The company added that more than 2,500 construction jobs could be created, with 300 longterm positions opening up.

In comparison, the biggest oil project in North America, Prudhoe Bay, delivered around 1.5 million barrels of oil per day at its peak operation from 1979 to 1989, according to BP Alaska.

The proposed development has come with its share of supporters and detractors: supporters say it would help bring Alaska and the U.S. into an era of energy independence, while opponents have argued that the project would add to the climate change crisis by pumping fossil fuel emissions into the atmosphere. Opponents have gone as far to refer to it as a “carbon bomb.”

Alaska’s congressional delegation has roundly supported development in the area, with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski telling reporters on a Feb. 14 video call that the Biden administration “damn well better not kill the project, period.”

“I urge the Biden administration in the strongest possible terms to listen to all the support for this important project. And I urge them to reject the false and misguided claims about impacts coming from some,” Murkowski said a few days before that in a speech on the U.S. Senate floor. “I would urge them to issue a record of decision early next month — selecting alternative E without new limits or extraneous conditions.”

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has voiced a strong support for the Willow Project and since the Bureau of Land Management review came out last month, has pressured President Biden to approve of it.

“I join all Alaska legislators in urging President Biden to respect the career staff and scientists who said this project can be done in a responsible way, and to hear the voices of those most impacted by this project: Alaskans,” Sullivan said in a Feb. 27 press release. “For the good of our families, our workers, our economy, our environment, and our national security—approve Willow now!”

Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola has supported the project since she first ran for Alaska’s lone House seat in 2022, a seat that was previously held for 49 years by the late Rep. Don Young, who also supported Willow.

“Crucially, this revenue source will also give the state options to address large challenges like our changing climate and economic outmigration,” Peltola said when the the BLM report was released last month.

Detractors of the project have pointed to numerous campaign promises from the Biden administration to end oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, amid growing concerns of Earth’s climate health. A Change.org petition has accumulated over 3.2 million signatures as of March 12.

The Department of the Interior said in a statement on Feb. 1 that it had “substantial concerns” about the project, due to the potential greenhouse gas emissions that would fuel climate change and harm wildlife populations in Alaska.

Despite Biden’s campaign calls to curb climate change, thousands of permits were issued in the first six months of his presidency in 2021 to drill for oil on federal and tribal lands.

As the Willow Project gets the green light, the Biden administration is taking other steps to stop drilling in other areas of Alaska’s North Slope. On Sunday, a report came out that the administration was attempting to prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.

