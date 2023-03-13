Suspect on the run after two Mo. officers shot, authorities say

By Kalie Strain and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in Missouri are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting two officers in Hermann, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a Casey’s convenience store then fled the scene. He is said to either be fleeing on foot or in a 2014 Black Jeep Wrangler with a license plate of RF5A0P from Missouri.

Simpson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeve shirt, black or dark pants and tan boots, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He has red hair, hazel eyes and is 5′10″.

Simpson is said to be traveling in an unknown direction from Casey’s.

A source told KMOV that officers were called to a disturbance at the convenience store and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene. The source also said one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest, and both are in a critical and unstable condition.

Police ask anyone who sees Simpson to call 911 or their local law enforcement.

