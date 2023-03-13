Winds on the increase to start the week

Joe's 10 p.m. Weathercast Sun 3-12-23
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As a dry cold front passes Southcentral late Sunday evening, an area of high pressure will begin to build in behind it. While this high pressure system will bring colder temperatures and a clearing sky for Monday afternoon, winds will be brisk and blustery. Look for winds to increase toward morning out of the north and northwest. Strongest winds of 15 to 25 m.p.h. will occur across much of Southcentral, with peak wind gusts occurring during the afternoon hours, and may be as high as 30 to 45 mph, especially in the favored north-south oriented gaps and passes. Winds will subside overnight Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures, however, will stay below normal for the first half of the upcoming week.

