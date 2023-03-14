Final week of winter brings a slow warming trend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A brief cold snap is awaiting everyone across Southcentral Alaska this morning, as temperatures are dropping back into the single digits. A few locations this morning are seeing subzero values, but they are few and far between. Increasing winds through our Tuesday will not only keep things on the colder side, but will keep wind chills for most of the day hovering in the single digits.

While things remain chilly, further south the action is beginning to ramp up. Following nearly two weeks of quiet conditions, the Gulf of Alaska is once again seeing the return to active weather. This will lead to more cloud coverage for Southcentral, with snow and winds for parts of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. The heaviest snow will fall near Whittier, where up to 4 to 5 inches can be expected into the evening hours. Lighter snow will fall across the eastern Kenai Peninsula, with the biggest impacts being blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Coastal regions of Southcentral won’t be the only ones seeing snow, as a winter storm watch has been issued for Southeast Alaska. The snow for Southeast isn’t set to build into the Panhandle until the evening hours. It’s here where the heavy snow through Thursday could dump anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow. While snow will be the predominant precipitation type, warmer temperatures through the week will lead to a gradual changeover to rain.

Looking ahead to the end of the winter season, temperatures will begin to feel more like spring. This weekend, temperatures will warm nearly 20 degrees, as highs top out in the upper 30s. The official first day of spring looks to bring mostly cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees.

