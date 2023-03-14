Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died...
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.

Schroeder’s former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.

The first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, Schroeder went on to serve 12 terms. She became one of the most influential Democrats for two decades but never chaired a major committee.

Schroeder was best known for getting a family leave bill passed, providing job protection for care of a newborn, sick child or parent.

In 1987, she tested the waters for the presidency, mounting a fundraising drive after fellow Coloradan Gary Hart pulled out of the race. She backed out because her heart wasn’t in it and she hated fundraising.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Defending champion Brent Sass speaks ahead of Ceremonial Start
Defending champion Sass scratches from Iditarod
Final BLM report pushes for Willow oil and gas project
Biden administration to limit oil production on North Slope
Another building suffered extensive damage Friday morning in a Taku-Campbell neighborhood when...
Taku-Campbell building is Anchorage’s fourth roof collapse of 2023
Willow Project
Report: President Biden expected to approve the Willow Project

Latest News

The Board of Fisheries voted on the King Salmon Management Plan, concluding with an amended...
Board of Fisheries votes on King Salmon Management Plan for Bristol Bay area
It’s been a banner year for salmon in Bristol Bay as the 2022 overall numbers and harvest have...
Board of Fisheries votes on Bristol Bay king salmon management plan
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Cold Bay Sunrise-Merle Brandell 03-13-23
Windy and chilly March weather