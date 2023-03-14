Secretary of Interior withdraws King Cove land exchange

WASHINGTON (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Interior announced on Tuesday that a land exchange in the Alaska Peninsula’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge has been withrdrawn.

The land exchange was between the Interior Department and King Cove Corporation, and initially approved by former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in July 2019.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland made the decision after determining the land exchange “contained procedural flaws and was not consistent with Departmental policy.” A press release from the Interior Department went on to say the exchange did not involve public participation, no did it look at the potential consequences of the exchange on subsistence users and animal habitats.

“The debate around approving the construction of a road to connect the people of King Cove to life-saving resources has created a false choice, seeded over many years, between valuing conservation and wildlife or upholding our commitments to Indigenous communities,” Secretary Haaland said in a statement. “I reject that binary choice. I am a lifelong conservationist, and I believe deeply in the need to protect our lands and waters and honor our obligations to Tribal Nations. Respecting Tribal sovereignty means ensuring that we are listening – really listening – to Tribal communities.

Haaland went on to say her team is beginning a new process of reviewing previous proposals for a land exchange, “rooted in a commitment to engagement in meaningful nation-to-nation consultation with Tribes, to protecting the national wildlife refuge system, and to upholding the integrity of ANILCA’s subsistence and conservation purposes.”

