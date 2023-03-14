Windy and chilly March weather

Winter weather advisories for high winds and blowing snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system dropping south out of the Arctic will produce gusty winds, snow, and blowing snow across the Western and Northwestern areas of Alaska.

We’ll see 3 to 6 inches of snow and gusts 40-50 mph are anticipated over the Bering Strait and Southwest Coast, even out to St. Matthew Island.

Gusts of 50 to 55 mph are noted as primary reasons for the issuance of a Winter Weather Advisory for the Alaska Peninsula to Unalaska. Snow of 3 to 6 inches will result in blowing snow and at times, reduced visibility.

And with the storm system dropping south and cold air flowing in behind it, a new circulation of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday and start pushing southeast. This is the storm that is set to envelope the Southeast region with snow, followed by rain. A winter storm watch for the region starts Tuesday night, and could be upgraded to an advisory prior to the storm’s arrival.

Hot spot for Alaska was Adak with 40 degrees. And the cold spot was in Bettles, where the temperature dropped to 36 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Defending champion Brent Sass speaks ahead of Ceremonial Start
Defending champion Sass scratches from Iditarod
Final BLM report pushes for Willow oil and gas project
Biden administration to limit oil production on North Slope
Another building suffered extensive damage Friday morning in a Taku-Campbell neighborhood when...
Taku-Campbell building is Anchorage’s fourth roof collapse of 2023
Willow Project
Report: President Biden expected to approve the Willow Project

Latest News

The Board of Fisheries voted on the King Salmon Management Plan, concluding with an amended...
Board of Fisheries votes on King Salmon Management Plan for Bristol Bay area
It’s been a banner year for salmon in Bristol Bay as the 2022 overall numbers and harvest have...
Board of Fisheries votes on Bristol Bay king salmon management plan
Teams run along a river on the Iditarod trail in 2023.
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon,...
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass