Windy and chilly March weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system dropping south out of the Arctic will produce gusty winds, snow, and blowing snow across the Western and Northwestern areas of Alaska.

We’ll see 3 to 6 inches of snow and gusts 40-50 mph are anticipated over the Bering Strait and Southwest Coast, even out to St. Matthew Island.

Gusts of 50 to 55 mph are noted as primary reasons for the issuance of a Winter Weather Advisory for the Alaska Peninsula to Unalaska. Snow of 3 to 6 inches will result in blowing snow and at times, reduced visibility.

And with the storm system dropping south and cold air flowing in behind it, a new circulation of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday and start pushing southeast. This is the storm that is set to envelope the Southeast region with snow, followed by rain. A winter storm watch for the region starts Tuesday night, and could be upgraded to an advisory prior to the storm’s arrival.

Hot spot for Alaska was Adak with 40 degrees. And the cold spot was in Bettles, where the temperature dropped to 36 degrees below zero.

