Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ singer, dies at age 71

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Las Vegas.(Frank Micelotta | Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Bobby Caldwell, the singer/songwriter who scored a top hit with “What You Won’t Do for Love” in the 1970s, has died at the age of 71, his family said Wednesday.

His wife, Mary Caldwell, wrote on his official Twitter account that he died at his home. She said he had been dealing with health issues for years after being “floxed,” an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.

“I held him tight in my arms as he left us,” Mary Caldwell wrote. “I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.”

Caldwell continued recording and performing for decades, as well as writing songs for artists including Chicago, Neil Diamond, and Peter Cetera and Amy Grant’s No. 1 hit “The Next Time I Fall.”

His official website said his signature song has been re-recorded or sampled more than 100 times by artists ranging from Michael Bolton to Roberta Flack to Tupac Shakur.

