March brings a myriad of weather conditions

Strong winds, cold wind chills, snow and rain hit Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From strong winds and winter weather advisories over the west coast and Alaska Peninsula, to wind chills and strong winds in the interior, and finally heavy snow for the southeast region. Mid-march weather holds just about everything.

Gusts 50-55 mph are still possible the Alaska Peninsula north to the Kuskokwim delta.

The winter weather advisories will expire overnight. It will remain unseasonably cold too, with the arctic air being drawn south.

Snow is going to pick up over the northern portion of the Panhandle tonight. Snow of 7 to 14 inches for Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on Wednesday, followed with rain. The flow will bring rain on top of snow and ice, creating dangerous and difficult conditions.

Flooding of culverts and drains is possible, along with ponding on roads and runways.

Hot spot for Alaska was Ketchikan with 41 degrees. And the cold spot was Arctic Village, living up to its name with a low that plunged to 35 degrees below zero!

