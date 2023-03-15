Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.(fotek/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. But bishops in parts of North Dakota are granting an exception for this Friday because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.

In Fargo, those who take advantage of the exception must give up meat on one other day before March 23.

Those in the Crookston diocese who eat meat this Friday must perform an act of charity or another good deed during the third week of Lent.

As for Bismarck’s diocese, the bishop there says there will be no St. Patrick’s Day exemption for consuming meat this Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Ryan Redington wins 2023 Iditarod
Friend remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge accident
Friend remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge crash
It’s been a banner year for salmon in Bristol Bay as the 2022 overall numbers and harvest have...
Board of Fisheries votes on Bristol Bay king salmon management plan
The White House has indicated that final approval is coming for the Alaskan oil drilling project
Biden administration approves Alaska’s Willow Project

Latest News

car seat safety
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues
Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump