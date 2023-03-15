Warmer weather by weeks end could lead to wintry mix

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A slow warming trend has begun in Southcentral, as activity ticks up in the Gulf of Alaska. With the return to stormy weather, temperatures will slowly warm back above average into the weekend. While the active weather is already bringing snow to coastal regions, inland areas of Southcentral will hold onto drier conditions until Friday. No winter alerts are in place for the region, but several inches of snow could fall through Prince William Sound and over the avalanche advisory area of the Chugach Range. With the incoming snow expected, the avalanche forecast has been elevated to moderate at all levels. It’s possible an additional 4 to 9 inches of snow could fall through parts of Prince William Sound and through Turnagain Pass.

Southcentral isn’t the only one seeing snowfall, as parts of the Aleutians east of Adak continue to see blustery and snowy conditions. The snow will lighten up through the day, but expect an additional 2 to 3 inches of snowfall. Further east in the Panhandle, heavy snow is set to build into the region. This will bring 5 to 14 inches of snow through the Northern Inner Channels, while further south we’ll see a wintry mix gradually transitioning to all rain. This comes as widespread warmth is building back into the Panhandle, as storms move north out of the Pacific Ocean. Multiple winter alerts are in place for Southeast and are set to expire in the coming days.

While Southcentral and Southeast remain on the warmer side in the days to come, much of the state will finish the last few days of winter with biting cold and blustery winds. There is signs that warmer weather will gradually return to the state as we welcome in next week.

Spring officially begins Monday, with much of Southcentral seeing highs near 40.

