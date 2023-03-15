Warmer weather by weeks end could lead to wintry mix

Highs will approach 40 this weekend through the first part of next week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A slow warming trend has begun in Southcentral, as activity ticks up in the Gulf of Alaska. With the return to stormy weather, temperatures will slowly warm back above average into the weekend. While the active weather is already bringing snow to coastal regions, inland areas of Southcentral will hold onto drier conditions until Friday. No winter alerts are in place for the region, but several inches of snow could fall through Prince William Sound and over the avalanche advisory area of the Chugach Range. With the incoming snow expected, the avalanche forecast has been elevated to moderate at all levels. It’s possible an additional 4 to 9 inches of snow could fall through parts of Prince William Sound and through Turnagain Pass.

Southcentral isn’t the only one seeing snowfall, as parts of the Aleutians east of Adak continue to see blustery and snowy conditions. The snow will lighten up through the day, but expect an additional 2 to 3 inches of snowfall. Further east in the Panhandle, heavy snow is set to build into the region. This will bring 5 to 14 inches of snow through the Northern Inner Channels, while further south we’ll see a wintry mix gradually transitioning to all rain. This comes as widespread warmth is building back into the Panhandle, as storms move north out of the Pacific Ocean. Multiple winter alerts are in place for Southeast and are set to expire in the coming days.

While Southcentral and Southeast remain on the warmer side in the days to come, much of the state will finish the last few days of winter with biting cold and blustery winds. There is signs that warmer weather will gradually return to the state as we welcome in next week.

Spring officially begins Monday, with much of Southcentral seeing highs near 40.

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Ryan Redington wins 2023 Iditarod
Family remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge accident
Family remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge crash
It’s been a banner year for salmon in Bristol Bay as the 2022 overall numbers and harvest have...
Board of Fisheries votes on Bristol Bay king salmon management plan
The White House has indicated that final approval is coming for the Alaskan oil drilling project
Biden administration approves Alaska’s Willow Project

Latest News

Warmer weather by weeks end could lead to wintry mix
Warmer weather by weeks end could lead to wintry mix
JP-Studio-Hilltop 3-14-23
March brings a myriad of weather conditions
JP-Studio-Hilltop 3-14-23
March brings a myriad of weather conditions
Final week of winter brings a slow warming trend
Final week of winter brings a slow warming trend