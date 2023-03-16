Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Ryan Redington wins 2023 Iditarod
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Friend remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge accident
Friend remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge crash
Secretary of Interior withdraws King Cove land exchange, causing stir from Alaska officials
Secretary of Interior withdraws King Cove land exchange
ACLU suit claims Alaska inmate was unlawfully given psychotropic medication against his will
ACLU suit claims Alaska inmate was unlawfully given psychotropic medication against his will

Latest News

Sidney Holmes reunites with family after he was freed from prison after a wrongful conviction.
Man serving 400 years after wrongful conviction released from prison
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to transform prison with death row legacy
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say