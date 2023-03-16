Light snow to spread across Southcentral Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than two weeks of dry conditions for Anchorage, an incoming area of low pressure will bring snow back to the region. While the last two days have already seen active weather near the coast, inland areas have only managed to see passing clouds. That will change overnight into Friday, as a secondary area of low pressure lifts north out of the Pacific Ocean. Not only will this lead to snow spreading across the region, but warmer conditions will build across the area.

We can’t rule out some flurries for inland regions today, but most of the snow will fall from coastal regions of the Kenai into Prince William Sound where 2 to 6 inches of snow can be expected. The lighter totals will occur across the Kenai, with the sound seeing higher amounts. Kodiak will also see light snowfall through the day, although little to no accumulation will occur.

Highs today will continue the warming trend, as many areas warm into the 30s. This will support all snow for Southcentral today, with a gradual transition to a wintry mix for coastal regions into Friday. With the incoming snow, we can expect to see roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow to fall across inland regions of Southcentral. Nothing to significant, but the snow falling on the dry roads could prove hazardous.

Any lingering moisture into the weekend will yield a wintry mix, with some drier conditions expected as we welcome in the official start of spring.

Southeast will once again deal with another band of heavy rain and snow today, with the Northern Inner Channels seeing additional snow accumulation of up to 7 inches. the rest of the panhandle will see a gradual transition to a wintry mix and rain through the day. In areas where this occurs, 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

