Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport

Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters early Wednesday morning and left one in a crashed heap.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage on Wednesday when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport, authorities said.

Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone tried to start four helicopters that were sitting at the airport and managed to operate one, Sacramento police said.

The Bell 429 helicopter wound up on its side with its rotors sheared off and its tail boom cracked.

No injuries were reported. The thief took off and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

It’s a federal crime to destroy an aircraft. The FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
Ryan Redington wins 2023 Iditarod
Friend remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge accident
Friend remembers man killed in West Anchorage bridge crash
It’s been a banner year for salmon in Bristol Bay as the 2022 overall numbers and harvest have...
Board of Fisheries votes on Bristol Bay king salmon management plan
The White House has indicated that final approval is coming for the Alaskan oil drilling project
Biden administration approves Alaska’s Willow Project

Latest News

For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed.
First time in 30-plus years, French bulldog becomes top US dog breed
The Alaska U.S. Air Force participates in Ultimate Caucus ‘23 on Joint Base...
ITG: U.S. Air Force participates in global patient movement exercise
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Officials said a man was charged after 21-year-old Jordan Laulusa's body was found in a burned...
Police: Body of 21-year-old woman found in burned-out car; man charged