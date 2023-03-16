Stormy weather holds over southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow and gusty winds hit southeast Alaska Wednesday, and they don’t get much of a break from all the storm action. The next round of precipitation on Thursday will be rain, on top of the snow that fell the previous day.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are still in effect for the Panhandle. Juneau’s winter weather advisory expires early Thursday. But the northern end of the panhandle, including the north Gulf Coast will continue to see a warning in place.

Winds will be strong through the Aleutians to Alaska Peninsula. West Coast communities see sunshine but it remains a chilly outlook with overnight lows below zero and days that will be lucky to get above 10 degrees.

Hot spot for Alaska was Hoonah with 41 degrees. And the cold spot was Nuiqsut with a low that plunged to 37 degrees below zero!

