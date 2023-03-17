Anchorage Assembly goes to court to obtain Muni Gerace documents

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023
By David Bernknopf
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has filed an appeal in court to force Mayor Dave Bronson to show them documents related to the hiring and resignation of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace that the mayor has refused to produce.

Gerace resigned last August after reports in the media indicated he allegedly fabricated large portions of his resume. Later, he was accused by the Alaska Department of Law of exaggerating his military record to obtain higher pay from the Alaska State Defense Force. The state is seeking reimbursement of more than $60,000.

Mayor Bronson’s office said the municipality conducted an investigation into the hiring of Gerace, but the mayor has steadfastly refused to share the results of that investigation with the Assembly or the public, citing personnel privacy issues.

The Assembly has subpoenaed the documents previously and the mayor has refused to honor the previous supboenas.

The appeal of the mayor’s decision now goes to the Alaska Superior Court. Lawyers for the assembly say in their appeal that the mayor is incorrectly asserting that the requested records are personnel files and thus texempt from disclosure.

Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant told Alaska’s News Source the Assembly concluded that it is time for a judge to rule on whether the mayor has the right to refuse to share the requested documents.

The mayor said he will not voluntarily turn over the documents unless and until a judge orders him to do so.

It is not known how quickly the court will take up the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

