Large seaweed blobs threaten Florida’s beaches

Seaweed is seen in south Florida on Friday. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s something you might not have considered while planning your next beach vacation: An onslaught of sargassum seaweed might be moving toward Florida.

Stretches are so large, they’re visible from space.

The European Space Agency shared a satellite image. It’s not one giant mass but rather a slew of teardrop-shaped blobs that stretch over 60 miles in the Atlantic Ocean.

From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.
From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: European Space Agency/CNN)

Another image shows two stretches in the Caribbean Sea, spanning about seven miles.

Most of the seaweed is still hundreds of miles from the U.S., but some is on the coast now.

If too much of it comes on shore, it can overwhelm beaches, rot on the sand and give off a bad smell.

It can also irritate your nose and lungs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Plea deal in works for Anchorage man accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
ACLU suit claims Alaska inmate was unlawfully given psychotropic medication against his will
ACLU suit claims Alaska inmate was unlawfully given psychotropic medication against his will
Bob Penney dead at 90
Longtime Alaska businessman Bob Penney dies at 90
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to...
Burmese python is one of the toughest invasive species in the world
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows, Larry...
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack