Snow and rain for Saint Patrick’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Gulf of Alaska will serve as storm central over the next several days.

Energy and moisture moving out of the north Pacific enters the Gulf of Alaska and gets spun up in a circulation that impacts southeast and southcentral Alaska through Sunday.

Snowfall reports out of the northern Panhandle were between 8 to 18 inches of snow Wednesday night to Thursday! Some of the highest amounts in and around the Haines area.

Areas of southcentral will see bands of moderate to heavy snow showers. Places like Whittier, Seward, Portage Valley, Girdwood and in higher elevations of the Seward Highway between Summit Lake and Moose Pass including Turnagain Pass. Snowfall ranges are highly variable from 4 inches to as much as 18 inches in these spots.

Anchorage is likely to see snow showers, and much lighter amounts of snow. The forecast is calling for 1 to 2 inches on Friday.

Saint Patrick’s Day will see very challenging weather conditions in Southeast and southcentral. Be aware.

